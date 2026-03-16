Big relief for RCB fans as KSCA receives final nod to host IPL 2026 matches at M Chinnaswamy Stadium

A piece of good news has arrived for the Royal Challengers Bengaluru fans as the iconic M Chinnaswamy Stadium has obtained permission from the Karnataka Home Minister to host IPL 2026 matches.

The Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) has finally obtained permission from Home Minister G Parmeshwara to host the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 games, which also include the Playoffs and the season's final at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. As per a report by ANI, the KSCA completed all phase one safety and infrastructure improvements recommended by various departments, including the police, PWD, fire, and medical authorities. These improvements involved widening of gates, enhancing exit areas, and setting up medical emergencies.

The report further states that an expert committee led by Maheshwar Rao inspected the stadium and approved the measures. KSCA is also going to conduct a social media campaign to inform the public about safety protocols and stadium arrangements, following which M Chinnaswamy Stadium will be able to host matches at full capacity, which is 33,000.

As per a media release by KSCA, a meeting was held on Monday at Vidhana Soudha under the chairmanship of the Home Minister of Karnataka with the expert committee and representatives of KSCA, RCB, and DNA.

''During the meeting, the expert committee presented its report outlining the preparedness and complaince measures undertaken at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium. Based on the recommendations of the expert committee and after reviewing the arrangements in detail, the Home Minister has formally accorded approval for the conduct of the upcoming IPL matches at the iconic M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru,'' the KSCA said in the media release.

Meanwhile, IPL recently announced fixtures of the 2026 edition for the first two weeks of the tournament. As per the announced schedule, Royal Challengers Bengaluru will be hosting the tournament opener against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) on March 28 and the next one against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on April 5.