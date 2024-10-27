Australia is set to host India for the highly anticipated Border-Gavaskar Trophy, with the series kicking off on November 22 in Perth.

Australia's head coach, Andrew McDonald, acknowledges the significant loss India will face without Mohammed Shami during the upcoming Border Gavaskar Trophy. Shami, who played a crucial role in India's successful 2018 tour of Australia, has been sidelined since the ODI World Cup final last November due to an ankle injury. Despite his absence, McDonald emphasizes that Australia will not underestimate the replacement quicks who will step in for the seasoned pacer.

Following surgery for his ankle injury, Shami was rehabilitating at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) when he encountered swelling in his knees, hindering his recovery process.

“Mohammed Shami is a big loss,” McDonald was quoted as saying by ESPNCricinfo on ABC’s Offsiders.

“The way our batters speak about his relentless nature, his line and lengths, the way he goes about his business, a real good complimenting skill set to Bumrah so think that one-two combo they’ll lack a little bit, and they’ll miss that.”

India has awarded maiden call-ups to Delhi speedster Harshit Rana and Andhra seam-bowling all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy, along with quicks Akash Deep and Prasidh Krishna for the upcoming series. Leading the fast bowling department will be Jasprit Bumrah.

“But needless to say we saw what happened last time, they had reserves that came in and did the job as well so they cannot be underestimated at all,” he added.

Australian teenager Sam Konstas, who made a significant impact by scoring twin centuries in the Sheffield Shield for New South Wales earlier this month, is being considered as a potential opening partner for Usman Khawaja in the upcoming five-match series.

“I think we’re picking the best team for here and now, and if that does encompass a younger player, then we’ll head down that direction,” he said.

McDonald affirmed that if the selectors determine the 19-year-old to be the most suitable choice, he will be granted a Test debut, irrespective of his limited first-class experience.

“I’ve heard people commentating ‘do you protect the player?’ If they’re ready, they’re ready in our mind, and if Sam’s capable and we feel as though is capable to fill that spot I don’t think that the opponent should come into the equation.”

