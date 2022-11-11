Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeCricket

BIG decision ahead for Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma after India fail to win T20 World Cup

35-year-old Rohit Sharma and 34-year-old Virat Kohli may have played the last major T20 tournament of their careers in Australia.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Nov 11, 2022, 07:19 PM IST

BIG decision ahead for Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma after India fail to win T20 World Cup
Photos: ANI, PTI

India suffered a humiliating exit on the semi-final stage after an impressive performance at the T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia. With the team unable to bring home the trophy, reports of massive overhaul have created immense buzz around the future of some of the veteran stars. 

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is looking to take the Men’s T20 squad through a two-year transition phase where new players will be tried and several existing mainstays may lose their place. Veteran India stars like spinner Ravichandran Ashwin and wicket keeper Dinesh Karthik are likely to have played their last T20I games, sources have said.   

To continue or not, is the big question that the BCCI is likely to present in front of the two biggest Team India stars - skipper Rohit Sharma and iconic batsman Virat Kohli. Sources have been quoted as saying that the decision about 35-year-old Sharma and 34-year-old Kohli’s future as T20I players will be left on them by the BCCI.

With the next T20 World Cup in 2024, the BCCI will look to play new talent in the matches before the tournament and ask senior players to focus on ODIs and Tests. There is speculation that star all-rounder Hardik Pandya will replace Rohit Sharma as India’s long-term T20 captain. 

A source told PTI that the BCCI does not take decisions regarding retirement of players and leaves it entirely to them. But most senior players will not feature in T20 cricket in 2023, it was added. 

BCCI will have a meeting with Sharma, Kohli and T20 World Cup 2022 coach Rahul Dravid to discuss the future of T20I cricket team, as per a latest Indian Express report.

Dravid was also asked about the future of Kohli and Sharma after India’s defeat. "It's too early to talk about it right now just after a semi-final game. These guys have been terrific performers for us. Like you said, we have a couple of years to reflect on it. There are some really good quality players here, so absolutely not the right time to talk about this stuff or think about this stuff right now. We'll have enough games, enough matches as we go on ahead, and India will try and build and prepare for the next World Cup,” Dravid told PTI. 

But while fans may not see Kohli and Sharma in T20Is in the future, the stars will definitely feature for India in most of the 25 ODIs next year in the run up to the World Cup to be hosted by India.

READ | ‘Allow young Indian players to…’: Anil Kumble turns spotlight on BCCI policy after T20 World Cup exit

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif, Aditya Seal-Akansha Ranjan, couples celebrating first Diwali
Best 5G mobile phones to buy under Rs 20,000
Aashram 3 star Esha Gupta flaunts her sexy curves in white bodycon dress on her Ibiza vacation
Miyawaki Forest and Maze Garden, new attractions at Statue of Unity: IN PICS
SS Rajamouli birthday: RRR, Baahubali, Magadheera, blockbuster films made by Indian director
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Supreme Court orders early release of 6 Rajiv Gandhi murder convicts
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.