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Big change coming at CSK? MS Dhoni wants THIS former India batter to replace Stephen Fleming

MS Dhoni could have a major say in CSK’s next coaching setup as the franchise considers an Indian-led support staff. With Stephen Fleming’s future uncertain, the former India batter has emerged as a strong contender. Here’s why Dhoni’s preference could shape CSK’s next big move.

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Chankesh Rao

Updated : Sep 10, 2026, 03:33 PM IST

Big change coming at CSK? MS Dhoni wants THIS former India batter to replace Stephen Fleming
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Chennai Super Kings are gearing up to bring in Hemang Badani as their new head coach, replacing Stephen Fleming. This shift comes after CSK failed to make the play-offs for three straight seasons and it's clear the franchise wants a fresh start.

According to the Indian Express, MS Dhoni is calling the shots on the head coach search. He’s insisting the support staff should be Indian-led, steering CSK toward a new, local direction that feels more connected to the team’s roots.

Badani stands out as Dhoni’s preferred candidate. The suspense over the appointment should be over within the next couple of weeks, if everything goes according to plan. Badani’s got solid IPL coaching chops and an impressive record in global T20 leagues — that’s why he’s taken the lead among the prospects.

Dhoni’s been tasked with shaping this new coaching setup. While ownership is still considering foreign options, Dhoni believes homegrown coaches have a better feel for the IPL’s fast-changing environment, especially since most of the talent is domestic.

Badani isn’t just another name on the list. He’s recently coached Delhi Capitals in the IPL and won titles in the SA20, ILT20, and Lanka Premier League (with Jaffna Kings). Plus, his experience with Tamil Nadu means he knows the Chepauk pitch inside out — something CSK desperately needs. The team’s struggled at home for two seasons, thanks largely to misreading the conditions. With Badani, CSK might finally reclaim Chepauk as their fortress.

One more thing: Dhoni wants the new coach to focus exclusively on CSK. Previously, Fleming split his time across multiple teams — SA20 and Major League Cricket. Dhoni’s mandate is clear: complete commitment to CSK especially with a major auction coming up and a full squad rebuild needed.

But there’s a hurdle. Badani currently coaches Southern Brave in The Hundred and Dubai Capitals in the ILT20, and he consults for Seattle Orcas. So, will he accept a pay cut and drop these roles for the CSK position? Either Badani agrees to the terms, or CSK’s management must make him an offer he can’t refuse.

And while Dhoni is pushing hard for an Indian coach, the franchise hasn’t totally shut the door on overseas candidates. Some within CSK still believe foreign coaches can deliver consistent success, as Fleming did. Yet, with the team wanting someone who knows the IPL inside out, an Indian contender seems like the logical move.

Moving forward, CSK has already given Albie Morkel the head coach role at Johannesburg Super Kings in the SA20 League. So now, whoever steps into CSK’s head coach position will be expected to focus 100 percent on reversing the team’s fortunes and building a new, winning squad.

Also read| Women's Asia Cup 2026: When and where to watch India vs Bangladesh semifinal match live on TV and online?

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