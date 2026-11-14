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'Big brown mark on my sheets': Usman Khawaja makes shocking revelation about former Australia teammate

Sharing a bizarre incident from his playing days, Usman Khawaja has revealed how a former Australian teammate left a shocking surprise on his hotel bed. Know more about the incident.

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Aseem Sharma

Updated : Nov 14, 2026, 08:10 AM IST

'Big brown mark on my sheets': Usman Khawaja makes shocking revelation about former Australia teammate
Khawaja reveals a bizarre hotel room incident involving a former teammate. (Pic Credits: Instagram/usman_khawajy)
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Former Australian cricketer Usman Khawaja's recently released memoir 'Sabr' is still making headlines with its controversial revelations about his journey and experiences with former teammates. One such incident which captivated the attention of many, including former Australian spinner Michael Beer, as Usman recalled an embarrassing episode with him in a hotel room. Yes, you read it right! In his book, Usman Khawaja shared a bizarre incident involving Beer, which was shared by several social media users, where the former spinner accidentally 'sharted' on his bed.

What happened between Usman Khawaja and Michael Beer?

Recalling the incident, Usman Khawaja described how he and Beer were spending time together in a hotel room while watching television during dinner. As per the viral posts, Beer was sitting on the edge of the bed while they were eating their food, and mid-meal, Beer sneezed and shouted, ''Oh shit!''.

Usman then asked his teammate if he was 'okay' and noticed a big brown mark on his bedsheet, and the same mark was on Beer's pants. ''He proceeded to get off my bed, with a big brown mark etched into my sheets. The same brown mark was on his pants. He'd sneezed and 'sharted' - you know, farted but shitted. Right on the bed,'' Khawaja wrote in his book, according to viral posts.

 

Who is Michael Beer?

Beer is a former Australian left-arm spinner who represented the national team in Test cricket. He made his red-ball debut in the final game of the 2010-11 Ashes; however, his stint with the international team was very short, as he played just two matches in which he picked up three wickets.

Usman Khawaja's memoir continues to make headlines

Usman's autobiography has grabbed attention for its shocking revelations ever since its release, including the infamous 2018 ball tampering scandal, popularly known as 'Sandpapergate'.

Recently, Australian skipper Pat Cummins addressed Usman Khawaja's claims during a press conference, calling them '100 percent wrong' and 'complete and utter nonsense'.

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