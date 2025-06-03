Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) will play against the Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the IPL 2025 final on June 3 at the Narendra Modi Stadium. This match is significant for both teams as they are looking to win their first IPL title.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) received a significant boost ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 final against the Punjab Kings (PBKS) with the return of their talismanic opening batter, Phil Salt, to Ahmedabad for the title match. Salt had initially missed the RCB training session the day before the contest, as he had flown home to support his partner during the birth of their first child. This raised concerns about his availability for the final; however, the Englishman demonstrated his commitment to the franchise by rejoining the team on Tuesday morning.

Salt has been a pivotal player for RCB this season, amassing 387 runs in 12 matches at an impressive strike rate of 175.90 and an average of 35.18. His statistics underscore his importance to RCB's strategy in the final. With Jacob Bethell already away on international duty, RCB lacked a high-caliber replacement for the wicketkeeper-batter position, making Salt's return even more crucial.

ESPNCricinfo has confirmed that Salt is back with the team and will participate in the final.

RCB has reached the IPL final for the first time in nine years, aiming to secure their maiden trophy, which has eluded them for 17 seasons. This marks their fourth appearance in an IPL final, having previously finished as runners-up in 2009, 2011, and 2016 against the Deccan Chargers, Chennai Super Kings, and Sunrisers Hyderabad, respectively.

Under the leadership of Rajat Patidar, RCB holds a psychological advantage over PBKS, having defeated them by eight wickets in Qualifier 1 in Mullanpur, which secured their direct entry into the final. Both teams concluded the league stage with identical records of nine wins, four losses, and one no-result from 14 matches, finishing first and second, respectively.

