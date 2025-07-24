Big boost for Team India as Rishabh Pant available to bat in Manchester Test, BCCI confirms Day 2 return

Pant hurt his right foot yesterday trying a reverse sweep off England's Chris Woakes. The ball hit his boot hard. He was clearly in pain and had to be helped off the field for scans.

Rishabh Pant, the Indian wicketkeeper-batsman, showed great determination after a bad toe injury on Day 1 of the Fourth Test against England. He has now been cleared to bat for India if the team needs him. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) verified this surprising news, easing worries that India would be short a batsman for the rest of this important match at Old Trafford.

Pant hurt his right foot yesterday trying a reverse sweep off England's Chris Woakes. The ball hit his boot hard. He was clearly in pain and had to be helped off the field for scans. Initial reports from BCCI sources suggested a fractured metatarsal and a recovery of up to six weeks. This raised concerns about him playing not only in this Test but also in the rest of the series. Some reports even said, There's no way he can bat, he's in too much pain.

But, a key update from the BCCI on social media this morning brought huge relief to Indian fans and the team. The statement read: "Update: Rishabh Pant, who sustained an injury to his right foot on Day 1 of the Manchester Test, will not be performing wicket-keeping duties for the remainder of the match. Dhruv Jurel will assume the role of wicket-keeper. Despite his injury, Rishabh Pant has joined the team on Day 2 and will be available to bat as per team requirements."

Although Dhruv Jurel will keep wicket for the rest of the match, Pant's aggressive batting can still help India, probably as a lower-order batsman if needed. This news is a big plus for the team, who are now behind 1-2 in the five-match series. They are pushing for a win in Manchester to tie the series. Pant's ability to handle pressure and fight back could be very helpful, even with his injured foot. His being able to bat, despite how bad the injury seemed at first, shows his strong will and dedication to the team.

