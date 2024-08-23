Big boost for Team India as Jasprit Bumrah set to return to action in this series

Bumrah was absent during the recent series against Sri Lanka, which included three T20Is and ODIs.

Renowned Indian fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah is expected to make his return to cricket during the upcoming Test series against Bangladesh. Bumrah, who is currently on a break from the sport, last played in the final of the T20 World Cup 2024, where India emerged victorious against South Africa to claim the championship title. Unfortunately, Bumrah was absent during the recent series against Sri Lanka, which included three T20Is and ODIs. His return to the field is eagerly anticipated by fans and teammates alike.

“According to the available information, Bumrah could feature in one of the two Tests against Bangladesh, and since there is just a three-day break between each of the three Tests against New Zealand, the 30-year-old pacer is likely to feature only in two Tests against the Kiwis” said News 18.

In the absence of Mohammed Shami, Siraj is poised to take the reins of the Indian pace attack in the upcoming home series. Similar to Bumrah, he will also be part of a rotation strategy during the home season, potentially being rested for a few Tests.

“We cannot rest everyone at one go because you need experience, even in home conditions. Like in the case of the England series, where India paired a senior pacer with a youngster, a similar approach would be adopted. There is a good crop of fast bowlers at the Duleep Trophy who have been picked keeping the Australia tour in mind. If they do well, we can use them in home conditions before taking them to Australia,” a BCCI official was quoted as per Network 18.

Earlier, there were reports that Mohammed Shami would make his comeback in cricket during the upcoming Test series against Bangladesh. However, the veteran speedster's injury will require more time to recover, making it likely that he will miss this series and instead make his comeback during the New Zealand Test series. Shami and Bumrah are expected to be key players for India in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024, which is scheduled to take place in Australia.

