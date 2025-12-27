FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Big boost for India! Shreyas Iyer resumes training at CoE ahead of IND vs NZ ODI series

India received a timely boost ahead of the IND vs NZ ODI series as Shreyas Iyer resumed training at the Centre of Excellence (CoE). The India vice-captain’s return to practice suggests positive signs in his recovery and strengthens India’s preparations for the upcoming series.

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Dec 27, 2025, 09:47 PM IST

Big boost for India! Shreyas Iyer resumes training at CoE ahead of IND vs NZ ODI series
Shreyas Iyer is getting closer to making his comeback to competitive cricket. He hasn't participated in a match since sustaining an injury during the IND vs AUS 3rd ODI in Sydney back in September. However, Shreyas has recently posted videos of himself batting in the nets at the BCCI's Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru.

In the clips shared on his social media, Iyer appeared to be in complete control. The captain of the Punjab Kings seemed at ease moving around the crease and even ventured out on a few occasions. Shreyas missed India's series victory over South Africa, but he might be considered for the IND vs NZ ODI series scheduled for January.

Shreyas Iyer suffered a ruptured spleen while attempting to catch a ball during the Sydney ODI in September. This injury led to internal bleeding, necessitating an emergency hospital visit. After a short stay in the hospital, Shreyas was advised to rest before he could start training again.

During his absence, India experimented with Ruturaj Gaikwad at the No.4 position. The Maharashtra batter made a stunning hundred in Ranchi, strengthening his case for a permanent spot. However, if Iyer is fit, he will likely return to the team as the designated vice-captain to Shubman Gill.

India is set to play 3 ODIs against New Zealand in January. While Shreyas has resumed batting, his match fitness remains a significant concern. As per the usual protocol, the 30-year-old may need to demonstrate his fitness in domestic cricket before rejoining the Indian squad. Given the current schedule, a return seems unlikely.

The Vijay Hazare Trophy runs until January 18, which means Shreyas would need to register for the Mumbai squad in the upcoming days. The selectors are anticipated to announce the squad for the IND vs NZ ODIs on January 2 or 3. He could be included in the team, contingent on his fitness, similar to how Gill was during the T20I series.

