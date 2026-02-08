Big boost for India as Washington Sundar set to rejoin T20 World Cup squad ahead of Namibia clash

Washington Sundar is set to join the Indian squad in Delhi ahead of the T20 World Cup 2026 match against Namibia, with captain Suryakumar Yadav confirming the all-rounder is fit and ready to return.

Following a remarkable victory against the USA in the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup 2026, India has received another boost as captain Suryakumar Yadav shared a significant update regarding Washington Sundar's fitness. Suryakumar confirmed that Sundar will rejoin the team in Delhi prior to their upcoming match against Namibia, set to take place at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on February 12.

Washington has been sidelined for the past few weeks due to a side strain, yet he remained part of India's 15-member squad for the T20 World Cup 2026. His last game for India was in the first ODI against New Zealand last month. Although he was substituted by Ayush Badoni in the ODI series, India chose not to replace him in their T20 World Cup lineup, as the injury was not deemed severe. Additionally, he was not expected to be included in the first-choice XI.

"Washy [Washington] is joining us in Delhi," Suryakumar said after India's 29-run win over the USA in their campaign-opener. "He is good, everything is fine."

The star all-rounder has undergone a rigorous rehabilitation program and adhered to all Return To Play protocols before receiving clearance to return to the field from the medical and sports science team. For nearly a week, Sundar has been batting and bowling without significant issues at the Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru. It is worth noting that the Indian team has already lost pacer Harshit Rana in the current tournament, who has been ruled out due to a knee injury and is anticipated to be unavailable for an extended period.

India played without Jasprit Bumrah in their opening match against the USA due to illness, with senior pacer Mohammed Siraj stepping in. Siraj delivered an impressive performance, taking three wickets as India secured a 29-run victory over the USA at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Saturday. Captain Suryakumar Yadav was the standout performer for the Men in Blue, scoring an extraordinary half-century that propelled his team to a challenging total.

Despite the rest of the batting lineup struggling, Suryakumar managed to play a resilient innings of 84 runs off 49 balls, featuring 10 fours and four sixes.

