Big boost for India as Shreyas Iyer gets BCCI fitness clearance for New Zealand ODIs

Shreyas Iyer has been declared fit by BCCI, handing India a major boost ahead of the New Zealand ODI series. After clearing fitness assessments, the middle-order batter is set to make his return, strengthening India’s lineup and preparation for the crucial ODIs.

Shreyas Iyer has been confirmed fit for international cricket after receiving approval from the Board of Control for Cricket in India Centre of Excellence (CoE), paving the way for his return in the upcoming ODI series against New Zealand. The 31-year-old was included in India's squad with a fitness clause, as selectors and the medical team were eager to monitor his readiness closely following a long injury layoff. His return hinged on how well his body reacted to competitive cricket during the domestic season, especially under match conditions.

Iyer played for Mumbai in the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy. Leading the team and batting at No. 4 against Himachal Pradesh, Iyer delivered a smooth innings of 82 runs off 53 balls. More crucially, he exhibited no signs of discomfort during or after the innings, alleviating concerns regarding his workload and physical condition.

Initially, Iyer was anticipated to complete Mumbai’s next match against Punjab on January 8 before receiving formal clearance. However, the CoE medical staff were pleased with his recovery and match fitness, opting to grant him clearance ahead of schedule.

Iyer has been out of action since October last year due to a spleen injury sustained during the third ODI against Australia in Sydney. This injury necessitated hospitalization and sidelined him for nearly three months, disrupting his international momentum and excluding him from selection during that time.

With his return, Iyer is poised to rejoin the middle order and take up his role as India’s vice-captain. During his absence, Ruturaj Gaikwad was given a chance at No. 4 and capitalized on it by scoring his first ODI hundred in Raipur. However, Iyer’s availability is likely to push Gaikwad down the batting order or out of the playing XI.

Although the ODI series against New Zealand might not hold enormous importance by itself, Iyer’s comeback is a considerable advantage for India’s 50-over strategy. A stable middle order has been a crucial asset for the team, and if Iyer can swiftly regain his top form, it could yield substantial benefits over time, considering his established track record of securing victories for India in significant tournaments.

India's ODI squad: Shubman Gill (C), Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul (WK), Shreyas Iyer (VC)*, Washington Sundar, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohd Siraj, Harshit Rana, Prasidh Krishna, Kuldeep Yadav, Rishabh Pant (WK), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Arshdeep Singh, Yashasvi Jaiswal

