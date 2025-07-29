BIG blow to team India, two coaches likely to be sacked as BCCI plan major change after England series, reports claim...

Morkel and Ten Doeschate had been handpicked by head coach Gautam Gambhir when he took over last year, but both have failed to deliver in their respective positions, especially in Test cricket.

Team India's performance in the ongoing 2024-25 Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy is likely to have severe consequences for some of the members from Team India support staff. The performance raised concerns within the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), with reports emerging that the roles of bowling coach Morne Morkel and assistant coach Ryan Ten Doeschate are in serious jeopardy.

According to The Telegraph, the BCCI is strongly considering removing both coaches regardless of how India finishes the current Test series in England. The duo may survive the axe till the Asia Cup in September because of time constraints.

Why team India bowling coches are under fire?

Morkel and Ten Doeschate had been handpicked by head coach Gautam Gambhir when he took over last year, but both have failed to deliver in their respective positions, especially in Test cricket.

The board has criticised Morkel, former South African fast bowler, for the Indian pacers' lack of improvement. Meanwhile, questions are being raised over ten Doeschate’s specific contributions to the team setup.

Gambhir previously collaborated with Morkel at Lucknow Super Giants in the IPL and with ten Doeschate, along with assistant coach Abhishek Nayar, at Kolkata Knight Riders. Nayar has already left the coaching group after India's disappointing performance in the 2024-25 Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

Is Gautam Gambhir's job secured?

The current coaching unit has secured only four victories in 13 Test matches, leading to increased calls for changes. Despite the pressure, the BCCI is likely to support Gambhir for a longer term to ensure continuity during what is viewed as a transitional phase for Indian cricket.

Kuldeep Yadav case a big issue

The report also mentioned a "difference in opinion" among decision-makers regarding team selections, particularly the absence of spinner Kuldeep Yadav. Despite being considered a match-winner, Kuldeep hasn't played a single Test in the series, as the management prioritizes batting depth and all-rounders.

“The coaches always talk of balance but keeping a world-class wrist spinner like Kuldeep Yadav out has had disastrous consequences," a close source told The Telegraph.

Additionally, the report indicates that Chief selector Ajit Agarkar and panel member Shiv Sundar Das, who are currently with the team in England, are also reportedly under close observation by the board.

The report further stated that the BCCI's primary concern is with Morkel, as officials believe he has failed to develop any pacers.

With India's upcoming Test series against West Indies, the BCCI is anticipated to make some changes.