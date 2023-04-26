Big blow for Team India as star batter set to miss Asia Cup, ODI World Cup 2023

Team India (File Photo)

The return of Rishabh Pant to the cricket field remains uncertain as the left-handed batsman is still in the process of recovering from a severe car accident that occurred on New Year's Eve. Despite being seen walking with the aid of crutches, Pant recently visited the Arun Jaitley Stadium to watch the Delhi Capitals play in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL).

However, fresh developments suggest that Pant may miss the Asia Cup in September and the World Cup, which is scheduled to take place in India in October-November this year. According to a report in Cricbuzz, Pant's return to the field will be considered quick if he manages to recover by January, a year from the near-fatal accident.

Sources close to Pant have revealed that it may take the cricketer at least a couple of weeks to walk without any assistance. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has pledged to support Pant during his recovery process.

Pant underwent surgery for ligament tears in January and is currently being monitored by Dr Dinshaw Pardiwala, head of the Centre for Sports Medicine and director of Arthroscopy & Shoulder Service at the Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital and Medical Research Institute in Mumbai. There is a possibility that Pant may require a second surgery.

The absence of Pant from India's upcoming matches will undoubtedly be a significant setback for the team. As one of the best wicketkeeper-batsmen, Pant has the ability to single-handedly win matches. He even featured in the 2019 edition of the 50-over World Cup as a replacement player for the injured Shikhar Dhawan. If Pant is unable to participate in the ODI World Cup, it is likely that KL Rahul will take on the role of wicketkeeper-batsman for India.

India may also consider Ishan and Sanju Samson as potential options. However, to secure a place in the Indian team, they must first perform well in the ongoing IPL and then prove themselves with the Indian team in all the chances they receive.

READ| IPL 2023: Noor Ahmad, Rashid Khan destruct Mumbai Indians batting line up to help GT register a 55 run victory