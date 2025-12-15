Big blow to Team India as star all-rounder gets ruled out of remainder of T20I series against South Africa

Pahalgam terror attack case: Pak handler Sajid Jatt among 7 named in NIA chargesheet; details inside
CRICKET
A piece of bad news has arrived for Indian cricket fans as Team India's star all-rounder, who has taken three wickets so far in the ongoing T20I series against South Africa, has been ruled out of the final two games.
Indian all-rounder Axar Patel has been ruled out of the remainder of the T20I games in the 5-match series against South Africa due to illness. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Monday, in a statement, said that the all-rounder will be with the Indian side in Lucknow and that Patel will undergo further medical assessment.
The BCCI Men's Selection Committee named Shahbaz Ahmed as his replacement for the next two games against the Proteas, in Lucknow and Ahmedabad. The fourth match is scheduled to be played at Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on December 17. And the fifth and final match in the T20I series will be played at the iconic Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on December 19.
Axar Patel also missed the 3rd match, which was played in Dharamsala, due to illness. In the previous two matches, Axar amassed 44 runs at an average of 22 and scalped three wickets.
After three matches, the Men in Blue are leading the 5-match T20I series, 2-1. In the last match, India defeated South Africa by 7 wickets with 25 balls to spare.
Suryakumar Yadav (C)
Shubman Gill (VC)
Jitesh Sharma (WK)
Sanju Samson (WK)
Abhishek Sharma
Tilak Varma
Hardik Pandya
Shivam Dube
Jasprit Bumrah
Varun Chakaravarthy
Arshdeep Singh
Kuldeep Yadav
Harshit Rana
Washington Sundar
Shahbaz Ahmed