Big blow to Team India as star all-rounder gets ruled out of remainder of T20I series against South Africa

A piece of bad news has arrived for Indian cricket fans as Team India's star all-rounder, who has taken three wickets so far in the ongoing T20I series against South Africa, has been ruled out of the final two games.

IPL 2026 and PSL 2026 are set to clash once againIND vs SA 4th T20I match will be played in Lucknow on December 17

Indian all-rounder Axar Patel has been ruled out of the remainder of the T20I games in the 5-match series against South Africa due to illness. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Monday, in a statement, said that the all-rounder will be with the Indian side in Lucknow and that Patel will undergo further medical assessment.

Who will replace Axar Patel in next two games?

The BCCI Men's Selection Committee named Shahbaz Ahmed as his replacement for the next two games against the Proteas, in Lucknow and Ahmedabad. The fourth match is scheduled to be played at Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on December 17. And the fifth and final match in the T20I series will be played at the iconic Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on December 19.

Axar Patel also missed the 3rd match, which was played in Dharamsala, due to illness. In the previous two matches, Axar amassed 44 runs at an average of 22 and scalped three wickets.

After three matches, the Men in Blue are leading the 5-match T20I series, 2-1. In the last match, India defeated South Africa by 7 wickets with 25 balls to spare.

Team India's updated squad for last two T20Is vs South Africa

Suryakumar Yadav (C)

Shubman Gill (VC)

Jitesh Sharma (WK)

Sanju Samson (WK)

Abhishek Sharma

Tilak Varma

Hardik Pandya

Shivam Dube

Jasprit Bumrah

Varun Chakaravarthy

Arshdeep Singh

Kuldeep Yadav

Harshit Rana

Washington Sundar

Shahbaz Ahmed