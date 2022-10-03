Search icon
Big Blow to team India as Jasprit Bumrah gets officially ruled out from the ICC men's T20 Cricket World Cup

The BCCI medical team has ruled out Team India's pace bowler Jasprit Bumrah from the upcoming T20I CWC

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 03, 2022, 09:21 PM IST

Big Blow to team India as Jasprit Bumrah gets officially ruled out from the ICC men's T20 Cricket World Cup
Jasprit Bumrah

The BCCI medical team has ruled out Team India's pace bowler Jasprit Bumrah from the upcoming T20 Cricket World Cup squad. The decision was taken following a detailed assessment and in consultation with the specialists.



Bumrah's absence will certainly affect India's chances in the marquee event in Australia as the death bowling still remains a grey area.

The BCCI was awaiting medical reports while the pacer did his rehab at the National Cricket Academy but it was a foregone conclusion that he would be out for months.

"The BCCI Medical team has ruled out Team India fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah from the ICC Men's T20 World Cup squad. The decision was taken following a detailed assessment and in consultation with the specialists," BCCI secretary Jay Shah said in a statement.

Bumrah was initially ruled out of the ongoing three-match T20I series against South Africa due to a back injury.

While the BCCI will be naming a replacement for Bumrah in the squad for the marquee tournament soon, one among Mohammed Shami and Deepak Chahar will make it to the main squad. Jammu and Kashmir pacer Umran Malik is expected to be named in the stand-by list.



Bumrah has had a history of back problem due to his slinging unorthodox front-on action which puts a lot of load on his back. He was ruled out for three months in 2019 also with a minor stress fracture but this time, it could well be a case of at least four to six months of no show.

 

