Big blow to South Africa as star pacer ruled out of 2nd Test and ODIs vs India

South Africa have suffered a major setback as a key fast bowler has been ruled out of the second Test and the ODI series against India due to injury. The absence disrupts their bowling plans and puts added pressure on the remaining attack ahead of a crucial stretch of fixtures.

In a significant setback for South Africa, the Proteas are set to face team India in the second Test of the ongoing multi-format series without their star pacer, Kagiso Rabada. The match will take place at the Barsapara Stadium in Guwahati starting November 22. Rabada was also absent during the first Test of the series held in Kolkata, which the Proteas won decisively against team India. He missed South Africa’s initial practice session on Thursday, November 20.

Furthermore, South Africa's captain Temba Bavuma confirmed that Rabada will not be available for the second Test. He has also been withdrawn from the remainder of the tour and will head home following the conclusion of the second Test.

"The injury has been closely monitored by the Proteas medical team, and due to ongoing discomfort in the affected area, Rabada has been withdrawn from the remainder of the tour. He will continue the initial phase of his four-week rehabilitation program with the Proteas medical team before returning to South Africa at the conclusion of the second Test,” Cricket South Africa said in a statement.

During the pre-match press conference, Bavuma stated clearly that Rabada will not take part in the second Test. He also discussed the characteristics of the pitch that will be used in the upcoming match.

"Kagiso has been ruled out of the second Test. This wicket looks a lot fresher and will be more consistent in terms of variability compared to Kolkata. We will have another look in the morning and decide on Kagiso's replacement,” Bavuma said, according to PTI. "This is a typical sub-continental wicket with the first two days good for batting before spinners come into play,” he added.

As Guwahati hosts its first-ever Test match, both teams will be navigating through uncharted territory. The untested nature of the Barsapara pitch introduces an intriguing dynamic to the match, particularly with key players like Rabada absent and India looking to recover from their loss in Kolkata.

As the teams gear up for this pivotal second Test, attention now turns to South Africa’s selection decisions and how both teams will adjust to the unique conditions of the new venue.

