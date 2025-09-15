Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Big blow to Rashid Khan-led Afghanistan as star pacer ruled out of Asia Cup 2025 due to injury, his name is...

Amid the ongoing Asia Cup 2025, a piece of bad news has arrived for all the Afghanistan cricket fans as their star pacer has been ruled out of the tournament due to an injury. Know more about him.

Aseem Sharma

Updated : Sep 15, 2025, 07:28 PM IST

Big blow to Rashid Khan-led Afghanistan as star pacer ruled out of Asia Cup 2025 due to injury, his name is...
Afghanistan are currently leading Group B with 2 points
Afghanistan speedster Naveen ul-Haq has been ruled out of the ongoing Asia Cup 2025 due to an injury. He has been recovering from a shoulder injury and has not been declared fit by the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) medical team to participate in the remaining matches of the tournament. Naveen will continue to undergo treatment and rehabilitation until he is declared completely fit to play. A post was also shared by the ACB on their official Instagram handle, mentioning the news and also informing of his replacement in the squad for the upcoming matches.

 

Who will replace Naveen ul-Haq in Asia Cup 2025?

 

As per the post shared by the ACB, Fast bowler Abdullah Ahmadzai, who was previously in the reserves and recently made his international debut, has been promoted to the main squad for the Asia Cup 2025.

 

For those interested, Naveen has played 48 T20I games so far in his career, wherein he has taken 67 wickets at an average of 18.73.

 

Afghanistan in Asia Cup 2025

 

Afghanistan began its Asia Cup 2025 campaign with a huge win over Hong Kong in the tournament opener on September 9. With this win, the Rashid Khan-led team is currently leading Group B with two points. The team will next face Bangladesh in Match No. 9 of the Asia Cup 2025 at the Dubai International Stadium on September 16.

 

Afghanistan squad for Asia Cup 2025

 

Rashid Khan (C)

Karim Janat

Rahmanullah Gurbaz

Ibrahim Zadran

Darwish Rasooli

Sediqullah Atal

Azmatullah Omarzai

Mohammad Nabi

Gulbadin Naib

Sharafuddin Ashraf

Mohammad Ishaq

Mujeeb Ur Rahman

Allah Ghazanfar

Noor Ahmad

Farid Malik

Abdullah Ahmadzai

Fazalhaq Farooq

