Big blow to Rashid Khan-led Afghanistan as star pacer ruled out of Asia Cup 2025 due to injury, his name is...

CRICKET
Amid the ongoing Asia Cup 2025, a piece of bad news has arrived for all the Afghanistan cricket fans as their star pacer has been ruled out of the tournament due to an injury. Know more about him.
Afghanistan speedster Naveen ul-Haq has been ruled out of the ongoing Asia Cup 2025 due to an injury. He has been recovering from a shoulder injury and has not been declared fit by the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) medical team to participate in the remaining matches of the tournament. Naveen will continue to undergo treatment and rehabilitation until he is declared completely fit to play. A post was also shared by the ACB on their official Instagram handle, mentioning the news and also informing of his replacement in the squad for the upcoming matches.
As per the post shared by the ACB, Fast bowler Abdullah Ahmadzai, who was previously in the reserves and recently made his international debut, has been promoted to the main squad for the Asia Cup 2025.
For those interested, Naveen has played 48 T20I games so far in his career, wherein he has taken 67 wickets at an average of 18.73.
Afghanistan began its Asia Cup 2025 campaign with a huge win over Hong Kong in the tournament opener on September 9. With this win, the Rashid Khan-led team is currently leading Group B with two points. The team will next face Bangladesh in Match No. 9 of the Asia Cup 2025 at the Dubai International Stadium on September 16.
Rashid Khan (C)
Karim Janat
Rahmanullah Gurbaz
Ibrahim Zadran
Darwish Rasooli
Sediqullah Atal
Azmatullah Omarzai
Mohammad Nabi
Gulbadin Naib
Sharafuddin Ashraf
Mohammad Ishaq
Mujeeb Ur Rahman
Allah Ghazanfar
Noor Ahmad
Farid Malik
Abdullah Ahmadzai
Fazalhaq Farooq