Indian pacer Mohammed Shami has suffered a major setback in a divorce case in the Calcutta High Court. The court has ordered the star cricketer to pay Rs 4 lakh per month as maintenance expenses to his estranged wife Hasin Jahan and daughter Aaira, NDTV reported. Hasin Jahan will have to be paid Rs 1.50 lakh per month, while the daughter will get Rs 2.50 lakh per month, as per the order. This amount will be levied from a back date of seven years. The case was filed under 'Protection Of Women From Domestic Violence' act.

Jahan had approached the HC against a district sessions court's order directing Shami to pay Rs 50,000 to her wife and Rs 80,000 to her daughter in 2023. In 2018, Hasin Jahan had accused her now estranged husband, Mohammed Shami, of domestic violence, dowry harassment and match-fixing. Jahan worked as a model and also served as a cheerleader for the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) before marrying cricketer Shami in 2014. Their daughter was born in 2015.

“In my considered opinion, a sum of Rs. 1,50,000/- per month to the petitioner no.1(wife) and Rs. 2,50,000/- to her daughter would be just fair and reasonable to ensure financial stability for both the petitioners…” reads the July 1 order passed by bench of justice Ajoy Kumar Mukherjee, Live Mint reported.

