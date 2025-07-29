Big blow to Kolkata Knight Riders as IPL-winning coach part ways after 4 years due to...

Taking to its official social media handles, KKR shared a post confiming the news that thier head coach Chandrakant Pandit has parted ways from the franchise after a four-year stint. Check out the real reason behind his decision.

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Tuesday have officially announced the departure of head coach Chandrakant Pandit, ending his four-year stint with the franchise. In a statement shared on the official social media handles of KKR, the franchise confirmed the news and wrote, ''Mr Chandrakant Pandit has decided to explore new opportunities and will not continue as Head Coach of Kolkata Knight Riders.''

Reflecting on his contribution, KKR added, ''We are thankful for his invaluable contributions - including leading KKR to the Tata IPL Championship in 2024 and helping build a strong, resilient squad. His leadership and discipline have left a lasting impact on the team. We wish him all the very best for the future.''

See the post:

Chandrakant Pandit's journey in KKR

Chandrakant Pandit took over the reins of KKR ahead of the 2022 season. While the first two seasons were not good for the team as they finished in the bottom half of the Points Table, it was in 2024 when KKR lifted the IPL trophy for the third time, which was their first in 10 years.

In his first season in 2022, KKR won 6 games and lost 8, finishing seventh in the Points Table. Things didn't change much in the next season as well, and the team finished again in 7th spot. In the recently concluded season, KKR won just five games and finished eighth in the standings.