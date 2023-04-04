Big blow to KKR as Shakib Al Hasan pulls out of IPL 2023 due to…

Shakib Al Hasan pulls out of IPL 2023

In a major blow to Kolkata Knight Riders, their star all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan has decided to pull out of the IPL 2023. According to reports, Shakib, 36, informed the KKR about his unavailability for IPL 2023. It is learnt that Shakib has decided to pull out of IPL 2023 due to his international commitments and personal issues.

Litton Das, the other Bangladeshi star in KKR squad, is likely to join the side in the coming days.

The KKR has bought Shakib for his base price of Rs 1.5 crore at the auction and he has not been released by KKR as claimed in some reports because as per the rules of IPL, once a franchise buys a player in the auction, he cannot be released before the completion of a season.

Sources claimed that the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has refused to grant permission to Shakib and Liton to play in IPL and not remain available for the Test taking place in Mirpur.

For its part, the BCB had already informed BCCI that Bangladeshi players will be available for the IPL only from April 8 to May 1. The BCCI has informed the franchises about the availability of the Bangladeshi players, saying, "Limited Availability. Players selected for Ireland series will be available from 8 April to 1 May."