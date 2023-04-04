Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeCricket
topStoriesenglish

Big blow to KKR as Shakib Al Hasan pulls out of IPL 2023 due to…

The KKR has bought Shakib for his base price of Rs 1.5 crore at the auction and he has not been released by KKR as claimed in some reports.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Apr 04, 2023, 09:03 AM IST

Big blow to KKR as Shakib Al Hasan pulls out of IPL 2023 due to…
Shakib Al Hasan pulls out of IPL 2023

In a major blow to Kolkata Knight Riders, their star all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan has decided to pull out of the IPL 2023. According to reports, Shakib, 36, informed the KKR about his unavailability for IPL 2023. It is learnt that Shakib has decided to pull out of IPL 2023 due to his international commitments and personal issues.

Litton Das, the other Bangladeshi star in KKR squad, is likely to join the side in the coming days.

The KKR has bought Shakib for his base price of Rs 1.5 crore at the auction and he has not been released by KKR as claimed in some reports because as per the rules of IPL, once a franchise buys a player in the auction, he cannot be released before the completion of a season.

Sources claimed that the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has refused to grant permission to Shakib and Liton to play in IPL and not remain available for the Test taking place in Mirpur.

For its part, the BCB had already informed BCCI that Bangladeshi players will be available for the IPL only from April 8 to May 1. The BCCI has informed the franchises about the availability of the Bangladeshi players, saying, "Limited Availability. Players selected for Ireland series will be available from 8 April to 1 May."

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Meet Mandira Bedi, India's most popular female sports presenter and host
Nysa Devgn spotted with Varun Dhawan's niece Anjini Dhawan in Mumbai, photos go viral
From Crash Landing on You to Business Proposal: Top 10 Korean dramas that are must watch
Ali Fazal, Guneet Monga, Shaunak Sen pose with Tom Cruise, Colin Farrell, other stars at Oscars 2023 nominees luncheon
Dalljiet Kaur marries Nikhil Patel, actress drops lovable photos from wedding
Speed Reads
More
First-image
IPL 2023: Dog invades ground during CSK vs LSG match, video takes internet by storm
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.