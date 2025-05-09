Amid the ongoing tensions between India and Pakistan, the BCCI has suspended the Indian Premier League 2025 indefinitely due to the escalating tensions between India and Pakistan.

The Indian Premier League (IPL) was suspended indefinitely on Friday due to the escalating tensions between India and Pakistan. A cloud of uncertainty had loomed over the future of the ongoing edition since the cancellation of Thursday's match between Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Delhi Capitals (DC) in Dharamsala, midway following air raid alerts in neighbouring cities of Jammu and Pathankot.

"It does not look nice that cricket goes on while the country is at war," a BCCI official told news agency Press Trust of India (PTI), confirming the suspension of the league, which was to wind up on May 25 in Kolkata.

PCB (Pakistan Cricket Board) chairman Mohsin Naqvi announced the shifting of the ongoing 10th season of Pakistan Super League (PSL) out of the country. "Considering the safety and mental health of all the players involved in the PSL, the league is shifted to Dubai, where remaining matches will be held under a new schedule. Foreign players will flow to Dubai early Friday," the PCB informed franchises in a letter, according to www.telecomasia.net.

Not only this, a PSL match between Peshawar Zalmi and Karachi Kings, scheduled for Thursday evening at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, was cancelled after Indian Armed Forces targeted the air defence radars and systems at a number of locations, including Rawalpindi.

