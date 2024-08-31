Big blow to India as star batter suffers hand injury ahead of Bangladesh series



The Indian cricket team is gearing up to take on Bangladesh in an upcoming two-match Test series, set to commence on September 19 in Chennai. After a break of over a month, the T20 World Cup 2024 champions will be back in action following their last appearance in a white-ball series against Sri Lanka.

Earlier this year, India competed against England in a five-match Test series, making this upcoming series their return to the longest format after a six-month hiatus. However, just before the highly-anticipated Test series, India faced a setback as batsman Suryakumar Yadav sustained a hand injury.

The explosive T20I batsman, who has only played one Test match in his career thus far, had been aiming for a potential return to the longest format for India. He was competing in the ongoing Buchi Babu tournament for Mumbai and had also been selected for the upcoming Duleep Trophy, scheduled to commence on September 5.

Unfortunately, Surya encountered a setback when he sustained a hand injury during a Buchi Babu tournament match against Tamil Nadu. According to a report from ESPN Cricinfo, Surya suffered the injury while fielding against Tamil Nadu in Coimbatore.

Currently, there is uncertainty surrounding Surya's participation in the Duleep Trophy, and it remains unclear whether he will be able to compete in the Test matches against Bangladesh.

Previously, Surya had expressed his ambition to solidify his position in the Indian Test team. He made his Test debut in February 2023 against Australia.

"There are a lot of people who have worked really hard to earn their place and even I want to earn that spot again. I made my debut for India in Tests. After that, I got injured as well. There were a lot of people who got an opportunity and have done well too. They deserve that opportunity right now," Suryakumar said as quoted by ICC.

