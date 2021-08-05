Big blow to England as Jofra Archer ruled out for the rest of 2021

England star pacer Jofra Archer has been ruled out of cricketing action for an elaborate period of time and thus will not feature in the ongoing five-match Test series against India, IPL 2021, ICC T20 World Cup and the Ashes series at the end of the year.

ECB in the latest statement said that the latest scans revealed a stress fracture in his elbow injury and thus in response to those Jofra Archer won't be taking part in any cricket till the end of the year.