Delhi Capitals (DC) is set for a major blow as their star overseas players, who sold for over Rs 11 crore in the IPL Auction, might not return for the remaining matches of the season.

The 18th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) was suspended for a week earlier this month in view of soaring tensions between India and Pakistan at the Line of Control (LoC). However, after a ceasefire at the border on May 10, reports of IPL getting restarted again soon began making the rounds on the internet. However, several reports that are now trending high on social media claimed that many of the overseas players might not return for the remainder of IPL 2025. Many cricketers returned to their respective countries following the IPL suspension after the deteriorating situation between India and Pakistan at the Line of Control (LoC). One such player is Mitchell Starc, who was signed by Delhi Capitals (DC) for this season.

Which DC overseas player might not return for IPL 2025

Starc, along with his wife Alyssa Healy, touched down in his hometown of Sydney. His manager later on Australia's Nine News informed that he might not return to India if the tournament resumes. Not only this, as per a latest report, Cricket Australia has also informed that it will back its players if they decide not to return for the resumption of IPL 2025.

Earlier today, IPL via its official X handle informed fans that the halted season is set to resume on May 17 with revised match dates and venues.

The remaining League-Stage matches will be played across 6 venues. The highly anticipated Final will take place on 3rd June. In the media advisory issued by IPL, it was informed that the remainder of the 18th season will be held at six venues. ''The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is pleased to announce the resumption of the TATA IPL 2025. After extensive consultations with government and security agencies, and with all the key stakeholders, the Board has decided to proceed with the remainder of the season. A total of 17 matches will be played across 6 venues, starting May 17, 2025, and culminating in the final on June 3, 2025. The revised schedule includes two double-headers, which will be played on two Sundays,'' reads the statement.

The first Qualifier match will be played on May 29, and the second one is rescheduled to be played on June 1. Eliminator will be played on May 30, and the much-awaited Final on June 3. The match details, along with venues and dates, have been announced for the league games. But IPL also informed that the venue details for the Playoffs matches will be announced at a later stage.