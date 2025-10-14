FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
CRICKET

Big blow to Australia as two star players to miss 1st ODI game against India: See their replacements

Team India are set to play three ODIs and five T20Is in Australia, starting October 19 with the Perth ODI. Ahead of the high-voltage game, Aussie fans have already received a piece of bad news as two of their star players will not be playing the first contest.

Aseem Sharma

Updated : Oct 14, 2025, 06:46 PM IST

Shubman Gill-led Team India are all set to lock horns with Australia for three One Day Internationals (ODIs) and five T20Is, starting October 19 with the Perth ODI. Ahead of the high-voltage encounter on Sunday, a piece of bad news has arrived for the Australian cricket fans. Yes, you read it right! Two of Australia's star players, Adam Zampa and Josh Inglis, will not be playing the ODI match in Perth. Matthew Kuhnemann and Josh Philippe have been called in as their replacements.

Real reason behind Zampa, Inglis' not playing 1st ODI vs India

Zampa will miss the first ODI due to paternity reasons. Inglis will also miss the second fixture in Adelaide, and Cricket Australia is hopeful about his recovery before the final game in Sydney on October 25.

 

On the other hand, Inglis is still recovering from a calf strain, which is why Philippe will step into the squad as his replacement. Meanwhile, Philippe will be in his first ODI match since 2021, which will also be his first international game in two years.

 

If Kuhnemann is also included in the Playing XI, it will be his first appearance in an ODI game on home soil, after featuring in four matches in Sri Lanka in 2022.

 

Australia squad for ODI series vs India

 

Mitchell Marsh (C)

Josh Inglis (WK)

Josh Philippe (WK)

Alex Carey (WK)

Xavier Bartlett

Cooper Connolly

Ben Dwarshuis

Nathan Ellis

Cameron Green

Josh Hazlewood

Travis Head

Matthew Kuhnemann

Mitchell Owen

Matt Renshaw

Matthew Short

Mitchell Starc

Adam Zampa

