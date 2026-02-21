Big blow for Team India! Mohammed Siraj doubtful for T20 World Cup Super 8 clash vs South Africa after painful net injury

Team India faces a major concern ahead of the T20 World Cup Super 8 clash against South Africa as pacer Mohammed Siraj remains doubtful after suffering a painful knee blow during nets. The team management is closely monitoring his fitness before the crucial encounter.

Captain Suryakumar Yadav’s Team India is currently in Ahmedabad, preparing for their upcoming T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 match against South Africa. Cricket enthusiasts can view this as a rematch of the T20 World Cup 2024 final, and who knows, the match might turn out to be as thrilling as the 2024 final? In cricket, anything can happen. The victor of this match will be one step closer to securing a semi-final spot in the tournament.

The Men in Blue have encountered various health challenges during this T20 World Cup. Jasprit Bumrah and Abhishek Sharma each missed a game due to illness, and Washington Sundar was also feeling unwell. Just prior to the T20 World Cup 2026, Harshit Rana was sidelined with an injury, leading to a late call-up for star bowler Mohammed Siraj.

Mohammed Siraj participated in India’s first group stage match against the USA, where he claimed three wickets. However, during practice, he sustained a left knee injury after being struck by a shot from Hardik Pandya. Reports from the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Friday evening indicated that Mohammed Siraj was in discomfort and had to leave the nets. This situation could be worrying for fans and the Indian Cricket Team, as Mohammed Siraj is a crucial bowler for the Men in Blue.

It’s important to note that Team India’s bowling coach Morne Morkel has expressed his support for Varun Chakaravarthy, labeling him as a vital wicket-taking bowler. Nonetheless, he emphasized that the entire bowling unit must collaborate and apply pressure as a cohesive team.

Team India finds itself in a challenging Super 8 group alongside South Africa, Zimbabwe, and the West Indies. They must secure a top-two finish to advance to the semi-finals. Meanwhile, the match against South Africa is scheduled for February 22 at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium in Gujarat.

Arshdeep Singh and Jasprit Bumrah are expected to remain the primary pace bowlers for the team, with all-rounder Hardik Pandya also playing a role in the fast-bowling lineup.

