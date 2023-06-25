Big blow for Team India as star batter likely to miss Asia Cup 2023, Shreyas Iyer's status unknown

Image Source: Twitter

The Indian cricket team is currently facing a number of injury concerns, which could potentially impact their performance in the upcoming Asia Cup. KL Rahul, who suffered a hamstring injury back in May, is unlikely to be fit for the tournament. Additionally, middle order batter Shreyas Iyer, who underwent back surgery, is also a major doubt for the competition.

Both players missed a significant portion of the IPL 2023 season due to their injuries. While Iyer was unable to participate in the tournament at all, Rahul sustained his injury during the IPL and has been sidelined ever since. Despite undergoing surgery, both players are now in a race against time to regain full fitness and be match-ready for the Asia Cup.

It is highly unlikely that both KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer will make it to the India squad for the Asia Cup 2023. Currently, KL Rahul is undergoing rehabilitation at the NCA in Bangalore, while Shreyas Iyer is recovering from a back stress fracture surgery. Unfortunately, there is not much information available about Iyer's recovery progress.

Given that both players are unlikely to be in contention for the Asia Cup, they should focus on making a strong comeback and trying their luck for the 2023 World Cup squad. The ICC has set a deadline of August 29th for team submissions, so time is of the essence.

Meanwhile, Jasprit Bumrah is continuing his recovery and reports suggest that he is 70% fit and in contention for the India Tour of Ireland. This will provide him with much-needed match practice ahead of the World Cup in October.

However, the Asia Cup plans have been thwarted by the latest dilemma and objections from the PCB. The ACC is working to mitigate the matter as soon as possible.

