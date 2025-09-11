Big blow for Pakistan? Salman Agha’s availability uncertain before Asia Cup blockbuster vs India

Pakistan, under new head coach Mike Hesson, is transitioning from the previous era of Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan, post their South Africa tour disappointment. Agha’s injury has attracted attention due to the high-stakes India vs Pakistan match scheduled for Sunday.

Pakistan's preparations for the Asia Cup 2025 faced a slight hiccup when captain Salman Agha missed most of Wednesday's training session at the ICC Academy in Dubai. The all-rounder, who is set to lead the team against Oman on September 12 in Abu Dhabi for their opening match, was seen wearing a neck bandage after reportedly experiencing a mild spasm.

According to Geo News, Salman was present with the team but chose not to participate in the warm-up exercises and light football drills. Meanwhile, the rest of the squad completed their entire fitness regimen. His limited involvement raised some eyebrows, especially with the highly anticipated India vs Pakistan match scheduled for Sunday.

However, the PCB downplayed the worries, labeling the issue as minor and precautionary. The board assured fans that the injury is not severe and that Salman is expected to resume full training shortly. The team management remains optimistic that their captain will be fit for the crucial matches ahead.

Under the new head coach Mike Hesson, Pakistan is undergoing a transition, having moved on from the Babar Azam-Mohammad Rizwan era after a disappointing tour of South Africa in 2024. Salman Agha leads a revitalized team into their first major competition without the two former stalwarts.

Pakistan squad for Asia Cup 2025: Salman Ali Agha (c), Abrar Ahmed, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Hasan Nawaz, Hussain Talat, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Waseem Jnr, Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Salman Mirza, Shaheen Afridi, Sufyan Moqim.

