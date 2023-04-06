Search icon
Big blow for New Zealand as star batter set to miss ODI World Cup 2023 due to injury

The right-handed batter suffered a knee injury last week during the Gujarat Titans opening match against the Chennai Super Kings in Ahmedabad.

Updated: Apr 06, 2023, 03:51 PM IST

New Zealand's cricket team has been dealt a major blow as their star batter and captain of the men's white-ball cricket team, Kane Williamson, is expected to miss the upcoming ICC Men's ODI World Cup. The highly anticipated event is set to take place in India in October and November of this year. 

Williamson, who won the Player of the Tournament award in the 2019 edition, is unlikely to participate due to a knee injury sustained during the Gujarat Titans IPL 2023 opening match against the Chennai Super Kings in Ahmedabad.

During the match, Williamson suffered a knee injury while attempting to save a six. The injury forced him to withdraw from the game and subsequently from the tournament. Reports from various sources, including New Zealand news agency Reuters and Cricbuzz, indicate that Williamson will miss this year's ODI World Cup as well. 

Scans conducted on Tuesday revealed that he had ruptured an anterior cruciate ligament on his right knee, requiring him to undergo surgery to repair the damage. As a result, it is unlikely that he will be fit and available for selection for the tournament.

"Naturally, it's disappointing to get such an injury, but my focus now is on having the surgery and starting rehab," Williamson, who will have surgery later this month, said in a news release.

"It's going to take some time, but I'll be doing everything I can to get back on the field as soon as possible."

Kane Williamson led his team to the 2019 World Cup final, where they faced off against England in a nail-biting match that ultimately ended in defeat due to a controversial boundary count. Despite this setback, Williamson's individual performance was nothing short of impressive, as he scored a whopping 578 runs in nine innings across ten matches, earning him the coveted No. 4 spot in the highest run scorers list.

Unfortunately, Williamson's absence from the upcoming ODI World Cup is a significant blow to the Black Caps. However, Kiwi coach Gary Stead remains optimistic about his potential availability, stating that they have not entirely ruled him out just yet.

