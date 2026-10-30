Big blow for India! Star pacer ruled out of New Zealand ODI series, BCCI announces squad update

India have suffered a setback ahead of the ODI series against New Zealand with Prasidh ruled out of the contest. The BCCI has announced an update regarding the Indian squad, providing the latest details on the team's preparations for the upcoming series.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced that pace bowler Prasidh Krishna will miss India's upcoming five-match ODI series against New Zealand after not passing his fitness test in time. The Indian board stated that the right-arm fast bowler, currently in rehabilitation for a hamstring injury, needs additional time to safely increase his bowling workload for competitive play. If he successfully completes a Return to Play (RTP) assessment, Prasidh will join the India A squad for their third and final four-day match against New Zealand A to gain essential match fitness ahead of the forthcoming Test series.

In other news, fellow pacer Mohammed Siraj is set to join the India A squad for the second four-day match against New Zealand A, which begins on October 31, 2026.

Furthermore, the BCCI has confirmed that all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy will stay with the senior national team for the first ODI against New Zealand on November 4, 2026. After the opening match, Nitish will move to the India A squad for the third four-day match against New Zealand A to acquire crucial match practice before the two-match Test series against New Zealand, starting November 19, 2026.

Meanwhile, prominent players like Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, KL Rahul, and other members of India's ODI team have joined the T20I squad in Auckland. Gill and Rahul also participated in the team's training session on Thursday.

Updated India A squad for the second four-day match: Dhruv Jurel (Captain & Wicketkeeper), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sai Sudharsan, Devdutt Padikkal, Yash Rathod, R. Smaran, Washington Sundar, Mohammed Siraj, Akash Deep, Shikhar Mohan, Mukesh Choudhary, Mukesh Kumar, Manav Suthar, Kumar Kushagra (Wicketkeeper).

India's updated ODI squad for the first three ODIs: Shubman Gill [C], Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer [VC], KL Rahul [WK], Axar Patel, Naman Dhir, Anshul Kamboj, Gurnoor Brar, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Arshdeep Singh, Ishan Kishan [WK], Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Nitish Kumar Reddy (only for the first ODI)

India's updated ODI squad for fourth and fifth ODIs: Shreyas Iyer [C], Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Tilak Varma, Ishan Kishan [WK, VC], Axar Patel, Naman Dhir, Auqib Nabi, Gurnoor Brar, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Arshdeep Singh, Kumar Kushagra [WK], Mohammed Siraj, Yash Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav