FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
78th Emmy Awards 2026: When and where to watch ceremony in India; The Pitt, Hacks lead nominations list

78th Emmy Awards 2026: When and where to watch ceremony in India

BJP leads Rajasthan local body elections, wins Jaipur Municipal Corporation board

BJP leads Rajasthan civic polls, wins Jaipur municipal corporation

Delhi govt to launch development projects worth over Rs 13,000 crore: CM Rekha Gupta

Delhi govt to launch development projects worth over Rs 13,000 crore

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
MS Dhoni to Virat Kohli: Indian cricket stars turn back time in viral 80s AI photo trend

MS Dhoni to Virat Kohli: Indian cricket stars turn back time in viral 80s

Bigg Boss 20: From Mary Kom, Mahhi Vij to Isha Rekhi, Qazi Touqeer, Rhiti Tiwari, Gullu; final confirmed list of contestants

Bigg Boss 20: From Mary, Mahhi to Isha, Qazi, Rhiti; final list of contestants

From Suhana Khan to Rasha Thadani, Ananya Panday: Gen-Z actresses acing modern-day Radha look in Janmashtami

From Suhana to Rasha, Ananya: Gen-Z actresses giving modern-day Radha look

Latest NewsCricket

CRICKET

Big blow for India as Varun Chakravarthy ruled out of T20I series: Who will replace him in Playing XI?

Team India's star spinner Varun Chakaravarthy has been ruled out of the remainder of the T20I series against Afghanistan. Interestingly, he was one of the most economical bowlers in the first match on Sunday.

Latest News

Aseem Sharma

Updated : Sep 14, 2026, 09:56 PM IST

Big blow for India as Varun Chakravarthy ruled out of T20I series: Who will replace him in Playing XI?
Varun Chakaravarthy dismissed Darwish Rasooli in the first T20I. (Pic Credits: Instagram/indiancricketteam)
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Ahead of the second T20I game against Afghanistan in the 3-match series, Team India have suffered a major blow. Star spinner Varun Chakaravarthy, who bowled a sensational spell of 1/16 in the previous match, has been ruled out of the remainder of the series due to injury. As per a report by ANI, Chakaravarthy's participation in the series ends after the Sunday game.

 

Meanwhile, the Men in Blue won the first T20I against host Afghanistan at Arun Jaitley Stadium by 7 wickets. Abhishek Sharma won the Player of the Match award for his 82 off 32 balls.

 

Varun Chakaravarthy’s injury setbacks continue

 

Varun Chakaravarthy has been sustaining injuries quite frequently in recent times, which has been frustrating for the spinner as well. He had only recently recovered from a Grade 2 left hamstring injury sustained during the England T20I series, which forced him to miss the remainder of the series and also the Zimbabwe tour.

 

After completing his rehabilitation, Varun Chakaravarthy returned against Afghanistan in the first T20I on Sunday, but sustained a fresh side strain after the game, resulting in his exclusion from the squad.

 

The spinner also suffered a hairline fracture in his foot and a hand injury during the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) 2026 IPL campaign. In 2026 so far, Varun Chakaravarthy has scalped 20 wickets in 16 T20Is at an average of 24.15 with best figures of 3/7.

 

Coming back to Sunday's match in Delhi, Shreyas Iyer won the Toss and elected to bowl first. Batting first, Afghanistan posted 156/8 in 20 overs, including Azmatullah Omarzai's 64 off 44 balls.

 

In reply, India chased down the target in the 14th over with still seven wickets in hand. Abhishek Sharma and Ishan Kishan's 121-run stand made it look like a cakewalk for Team India. The next match in the 3-match series will be played on Tuesday, September 15, at the same venue.

 

Who can replace Varun Chakaravarthy in Playing XI in 2nd T20I?

 

The Indian management is most likely to pick Ravi Bishnoi as his replacement in the Playing XI for the next match on Tuesday. However, Washington Sundar is also a good option for the side as he can provide both bowling and batting depth in the game.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
78th Emmy Awards 2026: When and where to watch ceremony in India; The Pitt, Hacks lead nominations list
78th Emmy Awards 2026: When and where to watch ceremony in India
Hanuman Ansh: After Rs 250 crore blockbuster success, Neem Karoli Baba film to release in Telugu on this date
After Rs 250 crore success, Hanuman Ansh to release in Telugu on this date
Kangana Ranaut blasts Rakhi Sawant over vulgar remark: 'Your favours never got you even a sweeper's job'
Kangana Ranaut blasts Rakhi Sawant over controversial remark
BJP leads Rajasthan local body elections, wins Jaipur Municipal Corporation board
BJP leads Rajasthan civic polls, wins Jaipur municipal corporation
Big blow for India as Varun Chakravarthy ruled out of T20I series: Who will replace him in Playing XI?
Big blow for India as Varun Chakravarthy ruled out of T20I series
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
MS Dhoni to Virat Kohli: Indian cricket stars turn back time in viral 80s AI photo trend
MS Dhoni to Virat Kohli: Indian cricket stars turn back time in viral 80s
Bigg Boss 20: From Mary Kom, Mahhi Vij to Isha Rekhi, Qazi Touqeer, Rhiti Tiwari, Gullu; final confirmed list of contestants
Bigg Boss 20: From Mary, Mahhi to Isha, Qazi, Rhiti; final list of contestants
From Suhana Khan to Rasha Thadani, Ananya Panday: Gen-Z actresses acing modern-day Radha look in Janmashtami
From Suhana to Rasha, Ananya: Gen-Z actresses giving modern-day Radha look
Teacher's Day 2026: From Thalapathy Vijay to Jyothika, 5 popular on-screen gurus from South that became household names
Teacher's Day 2026: From Thalapathy Vijay to Jyothika, 5 popular on-screen gurus
OTT Releases This Week: Dhamaal 4, Gandhari, DC, Bigg Boss 20; Indian movies, series to watch on Netflix, JioHotstar, ZEE5
OTT Releases This Week: Dhamaal 4, Gandhari, DC, Unmadham, Bigg Boss 20
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement