Big blow for India as Varun Chakravarthy ruled out of T20I series: Who will replace him in Playing XI?

Team India's star spinner Varun Chakaravarthy has been ruled out of the remainder of the T20I series against Afghanistan. Interestingly, he was one of the most economical bowlers in the first match on Sunday.

Ahead of the second T20I game against Afghanistan in the 3-match series, Team India have suffered a major blow. Star spinner Varun Chakaravarthy, who bowled a sensational spell of 1/16 in the previous match, has been ruled out of the remainder of the series due to injury. As per a report by ANI, Chakaravarthy's participation in the series ends after the Sunday game.

Meanwhile, the Men in Blue won the first T20I against host Afghanistan at Arun Jaitley Stadium by 7 wickets. Abhishek Sharma won the Player of the Match award for his 82 off 32 balls.

Varun Chakaravarthy’s injury setbacks continue

Varun Chakaravarthy has been sustaining injuries quite frequently in recent times, which has been frustrating for the spinner as well. He had only recently recovered from a Grade 2 left hamstring injury sustained during the England T20I series, which forced him to miss the remainder of the series and also the Zimbabwe tour.

After completing his rehabilitation, Varun Chakaravarthy returned against Afghanistan in the first T20I on Sunday, but sustained a fresh side strain after the game, resulting in his exclusion from the squad.

The spinner also suffered a hairline fracture in his foot and a hand injury during the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) 2026 IPL campaign. In 2026 so far, Varun Chakaravarthy has scalped 20 wickets in 16 T20Is at an average of 24.15 with best figures of 3/7.

Coming back to Sunday's match in Delhi, Shreyas Iyer won the Toss and elected to bowl first. Batting first, Afghanistan posted 156/8 in 20 overs, including Azmatullah Omarzai's 64 off 44 balls.

In reply, India chased down the target in the 14th over with still seven wickets in hand. Abhishek Sharma and Ishan Kishan's 121-run stand made it look like a cakewalk for Team India. The next match in the 3-match series will be played on Tuesday, September 15, at the same venue.

Who can replace Varun Chakaravarthy in Playing XI in 2nd T20I?

The Indian management is most likely to pick Ravi Bishnoi as his replacement in the Playing XI for the next match on Tuesday. However, Washington Sundar is also a good option for the side as he can provide both bowling and batting depth in the game.