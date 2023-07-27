Big blow for India as star pacer ruled out of West Indies ODIs after injury scare

India's pace attack for the first ODI on Thursday will feature Jaydev Unadkat, Umran Malik, Shardul Thakur, and the uncapped Mukesh Kumar.

Team India's star pacer, Mohammed Siraj, has been released from the Indian ODI team for the three-ODI series against West Indies, as confirmed by the BCCI on Thursday, just before the first match in Barbados.

The board stated that Siraj had complained of a "sore ankle" and has been given rest as a precautionary measure. Siraj was expected to lead the Indian pace attack in the absence of Mohammed Shami, who has also been rested. However, the decision to rest Siraj has been made considering the workload on the bowler. It is worth mentioning that Siraj played in both Tests of the series against West Indies and even secured a five-wicket haul in the second Test in Trinidad.

“Mohd. Siraj has been released from Team India’s ODI squad ahead of the three-match series against the West Indies,” a tweet from BCCI read.

“The right-arm pacer complained of a sore ankle and as a precautionary measure has been advised rest by the BCCI medical team.”

The upcoming ODI series will not see a replacement for the right-arm pacer. India's pace attack for the first ODI on Thursday will feature Jaydev Unadkat, Umran Malik, Shardul Thakur, and the uncapped Mukesh Kumar in ODIs.

Mohammed Siraj has been excluded from the India squad for the five-T20I series in the Windies. This decision to rest him may have been made with India's future assignments in mind. The ODI team will be participating in the Asia Cup, set to begin on August 30 in Sri Lanka. This tournament holds great significance for India's preparations for the ODI World Cup in October-November. Given Siraj's integral role in the white-ball setup, his fitness remains of utmost importance.

Since the beginning of the year, Siraj has been a consistent player in all One Day Internationals (ODIs) for India, competing against Sri Lanka, New Zealand, and Australia in three-match series. He also played a crucial role in India's triumphant 2-1 victory at the Border-Gavaskar Trophy (Tests). Additionally, he took 19 wickets for the Royal Challengers Bangalore in 14 games during the Indian Premier League.

The importance of keeping Siraj fresh for major tournaments is heightened by the absence of Jasprit Bumrah, who has not played for India since September of last year. Although the BCCI recently announced that Bumrah is recovering and will participate in practice matches at the National Cricket Academy (NCA Bengaluru), there is still speculation regarding his return date.

