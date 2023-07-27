Big blow for India as star pacer ruled out of West Indies ODIs after injury scare

Headlines

From supporting roles to leading star: Aditya Roy Kapur opens up on nepotism and making his mark in Bollywood

Apple iPhone 14 saves tourists lost in mountains, rescued by emergency team

Once called Bollywood's most beautiful actress; this star battled domestic abuse, exploitation; died in poverty

NEET SS 2023: Registration begins at natboard.edu.in; check exam date, important dates

Mumbai: Leopard and its cubs spotted roaming freely at film city, watch

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Mohammed Siraj returns to India, is their another injury concern? know here | IND vs WI ODI series

From supporting roles to leading star: Aditya Roy Kapur opens up on nepotism and making his mark in Bollywood

Apple iPhone 14 saves tourists lost in mountains, rescued by emergency team

7 spices that control cholesterol

Heart health: 8 benefits of chia seeds

10 Ways to prevent and cure conjunctivitis

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Jeetendra, Ekta Kapoor, Rani Mukerji attend Laksshya Kapoor's 7th birthday bash

From Lalita Pawar to Amitabh Bachchan, these celebrities have made Guinness World Record

Do you remember chotu Ranbir Kapoor from Tamasha? Here's how handsome he looks now

Mohammed Siraj returns to India, is their another injury concern? know here | IND vs WI ODI series

Vivek Oberoi on Fighting Tough Times, Finding Love & Doing Indian Police Force With Rohit Shetty

How successful is Swachh Bharat Abhiyan? Get all answers in new avatar of DNA

Once called Bollywood's most beautiful actress; this star battled domestic abuse, exploitation; died in poverty

Jewish group slams 'shameless' Bawaal makers for Holocaust scenes, demands Amazon delete 'disgraceful' Varun-Janhvi film

This tiny Rs 22-crore film is highest-grossing Indian film in most overseas markets; not Dangal, RRR, Baahubali, Pathaan

HomeCricket

Cricket

Big blow for India as star pacer ruled out of West Indies ODIs after injury scare

India's pace attack for the first ODI on Thursday will feature Jaydev Unadkat, Umran Malik, Shardul Thakur, and the uncapped Mukesh Kumar.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 27, 2023, 03:35 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Team India's star pacer, Mohammed Siraj, has been released from the Indian ODI team for the three-ODI series against West Indies, as confirmed by the BCCI on Thursday, just before the first match in Barbados. 

The board stated that Siraj had complained of a "sore ankle" and has been given rest as a precautionary measure. Siraj was expected to lead the Indian pace attack in the absence of Mohammed Shami, who has also been rested. However, the decision to rest Siraj has been made considering the workload on the bowler. It is worth mentioning that Siraj played in both Tests of the series against West Indies and even secured a five-wicket haul in the second Test in Trinidad.

“Mohd. Siraj has been released from Team India’s ODI squad ahead of the three-match series against the West Indies,” a tweet from BCCI read.

“The right-arm pacer complained of a sore ankle and as a precautionary measure has been advised rest by the BCCI medical team.”

The upcoming ODI series will not see a replacement for the right-arm pacer. India's pace attack for the first ODI on Thursday will feature Jaydev Unadkat, Umran Malik, Shardul Thakur, and the uncapped Mukesh Kumar in ODIs.

Mohammed Siraj has been excluded from the India squad for the five-T20I series in the Windies. This decision to rest him may have been made with India's future assignments in mind. The ODI team will be participating in the Asia Cup, set to begin on August 30 in Sri Lanka. This tournament holds great significance for India's preparations for the ODI World Cup in October-November. Given Siraj's integral role in the white-ball setup, his fitness remains of utmost importance.

Since the beginning of the year, Siraj has been a consistent player in all One Day Internationals (ODIs) for India, competing against Sri Lanka, New Zealand, and Australia in three-match series. He also played a crucial role in India's triumphant 2-1 victory at the Border-Gavaskar Trophy (Tests). Additionally, he took 19 wickets for the Royal Challengers Bangalore in 14 games during the Indian Premier League.

The importance of keeping Siraj fresh for major tournaments is heightened by the absence of Jasprit Bumrah, who has not played for India since September of last year. Although the BCCI recently announced that Bumrah is recovering and will participate in practice matches at the National Cricket Academy (NCA Bengaluru), there is still speculation regarding his return date.

READ| This cricketer is set to surpass Sachin Tendulkar, MS Dhoni, Saurav Ganguly in this elite list

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Diljit Dosanjh hangs out with Sia in recording studio, shares hug with her, fans wonder if they are collaborating

UGC NET 2023 Result to be announced this week, know websites and steps to check scores online

Noida flood situation: Hindon river to reach danger water level mark soon after heavy rainfall

Meet Maharaja of Jaipur, crowned at 12, now owns property worth Rs 20,000 crore, know his lavish lifestyle, net worth

Delhi neurosurgeon attacked by knife-wielding patient

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Jeetendra, Ekta Kapoor, Rani Mukerji attend Laksshya Kapoor's 7th birthday bash

From Lalita Pawar to Amitabh Bachchan, these celebrities have made Guinness World Record

Do you remember chotu Ranbir Kapoor from Tamasha? Here's how handsome he looks now

Viral Photos of the Day: Palak Tiwari, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Sara Ali Khan spotted at Mumbai airport

5 times BTS' V aka Kim Tay-hyung broke the internet with his hot photos

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE