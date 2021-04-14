IPL 2021: Big blow for Delhi Capitals as pacer Anrich Nortje tests COVID-19 positive

Headlines

Asia Cup 2023: BCCI President Roger Binny and VP Rajiv Shukla receive warm welcome in Lahore, See pics

Who is Ujjwala Raut, India's first supermodel now reportedly dating IPL founder and Sushmita Sen's 'ex beau' Lalit Modi?

Delhi-NCR news: Companies announce work from home during G20 Summit; banks, offices to remain closed

Meet engineer who failed to crack UPSC exam 7 times, finally became IFS officer with AIR...

After Sushmita Sen, is IPL founder Lalit Modi dating supermodel Ujjwala Raut? Couple attends Harish Salve's wedding

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Asia Cup 2023: BCCI President Roger Binny and VP Rajiv Shukla receive warm welcome in Lahore, See pics

Who is Ujjwala Raut, India's first supermodel now reportedly dating IPL founder and Sushmita Sen's 'ex beau' Lalit Modi?

Delhi-NCR news: Companies announce work from home during G20 Summit; banks, offices to remain closed

7 Benefits of neem leaves for skin

Benefits of Vitamin C serum for skin

Health benefits of curry leaves

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Streaming This Week: Satyaprem Ki Katha, Aakhri Sach, Bro, latest OTT titles to binge-watch

Tamannaah Bhatia, Kriti Sanon, Taapsee Pannu set fashion goals at Kanika Dhillon-Himanshu Sharma's housewarming party

Who is Aashna Shroff, Armaan Malik’s fiancee? She left job as schoolteacher to become YouTuber, her net worth is...

Amit Shah Blasts INDIA Block Over Stalin’s Remark, Says Not First Time They Insulted Sanatan Dharma

Asia Cup 2023: Aakash Chopra, Saqlain Mushtaq & Other Experts Open Up On India vs Pakistan Battle

Asia Cup 2023, India vs Pak: Saqlain Mushtaq Predicts His Favorite Pick Between India And Pakistan

Who is Ujjwala Raut, India's first supermodel now reportedly dating IPL founder and Sushmita Sen's 'ex beau' Lalit Modi?

Pakistani actor Moammar Rana slammed for calling Priyanka Chopra 'kala namak', mocking Ameesha Patel's 'bust size'

After Sushmita Sen, is IPL founder Lalit Modi dating supermodel Ujjwala Raut? Couple attends Harish Salve's wedding

HomeCricket

Cricket

IPL 2021: Big blow for Delhi Capitals as pacer Anrich Nortje tests COVID-19 positive

Nortje is the second DC player to have tested positive after all-rounder Axar Patel on April 3, six days before the start of the new edition.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Apr 14, 2021, 05:13 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Delhi Capitals (DC) had started off their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 campaign with a win against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in Mumbai. The Delhi franchise had registered a comprehensive seven-wicket victory over the three-time champions in their opening match and was even without the services of their main bowlers Kagiso Rabada and Anrich Nortje.

However, now it has come to notice that Nortje, who was in mandatory quarantine of seven days with countryman Rabada has test COVID-19 positive.

Nortje is not the first cricketer to test positive this season. Apart from the ground staff and event managers at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium, several players had been afflicted too.

Nortje is the second DC player to have tested positive after all-rounder Axar Patel on April 3, six days before the start of the new edition.

ANI reported one of their sources saying, "He came in with a negative report, but has unfortunately tested positive now while undergoing quarantine." 
Royal Challengers Bangalore’s Devdutt Padikkal and Daniel Sams had also tested positive along with Mumbai Indians’ wicket-keeping consultant and talent scout Kiran More.

Before leaving for India, Nortje was on fire in the ODI series against Pakistan. In the two matches that he played, he picked up a total of seven wickets.

The South Africa pacer had come in as a replacement for Chris Woakes, who had pulled out of the tournament to keep himself fit for the international summer. 

Nortje, who was with Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) had not played a match, but he had impressed one and all with his raw pace and bounce.

Nortje was one of the standout performers for Delhi last year and picked up 22 wickets from 16 matches. He also broke the record for bowling the fastest delivery in the history of IPL - clocking 156.22 km/h against Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the last edition.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

लोकप्रिय कहानियाँ

Anupam Kher recalls breaking barricade to meet Michael Jackson in Mumbai post 1996 concert: 'It was historic moment'

Dono trailer: Rajveer Deol, Paloma are two heartbroken souls 'looking for closure' in destination wedding

IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2023: What next for India after rain washed out match against Pakistan?

'There will be no corruption, casteism, communalism in India by 2047': PM Modi

OG teaser: Pawan Kalyan returns to Mumbai to reclaim his throne in 'bloodbath' glimpse, fans say 'pure goosebumps'

MORE

सर्वाधिक देखे गए

Streaming This Week: Satyaprem Ki Katha, Aakhri Sach, Bro, latest OTT titles to binge-watch

Tamannaah Bhatia, Kriti Sanon, Taapsee Pannu set fashion goals at Kanika Dhillon-Himanshu Sharma's housewarming party

Who is Aashna Shroff, Armaan Malik’s fiancee? She left job as schoolteacher to become YouTuber, her net worth is...

In pics: Daniel Craig, Emma Watson, Idris Elba gasp watching Wimbledon men's final; Brad Pitt, Hugh Jackman also attend

Inside photos of Malaika Arora's Onam celebration with family, netizens ask 'where is Arjun Kapoor'

MORE

पसंदीदा वीडियो

MORE

डीएनए ऑरिजिनल

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE