IPL 2021: Big blow for Delhi Capitals as pacer Anrich Nortje tests COVID-19 positive

Nortje is the second DC player to have tested positive after all-rounder Axar Patel on April 3, six days before the start of the new edition.

Delhi Capitals (DC) had started off their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 campaign with a win against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in Mumbai. The Delhi franchise had registered a comprehensive seven-wicket victory over the three-time champions in their opening match and was even without the services of their main bowlers Kagiso Rabada and Anrich Nortje.

However, now it has come to notice that Nortje, who was in mandatory quarantine of seven days with countryman Rabada has test COVID-19 positive.

Nortje is not the first cricketer to test positive this season. Apart from the ground staff and event managers at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium, several players had been afflicted too.

Nortje is the second DC player to have tested positive after all-rounder Axar Patel on April 3, six days before the start of the new edition.

ANI reported one of their sources saying, "He came in with a negative report, but has unfortunately tested positive now while undergoing quarantine."

Royal Challengers Bangalore’s Devdutt Padikkal and Daniel Sams had also tested positive along with Mumbai Indians’ wicket-keeping consultant and talent scout Kiran More.

Before leaving for India, Nortje was on fire in the ODI series against Pakistan. In the two matches that he played, he picked up a total of seven wickets.

The South Africa pacer had come in as a replacement for Chris Woakes, who had pulled out of the tournament to keep himself fit for the international summer.

Nortje, who was with Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) had not played a match, but he had impressed one and all with his raw pace and bounce.

Nortje was one of the standout performers for Delhi last year and picked up 22 wickets from 16 matches. He also broke the record for bowling the fastest delivery in the history of IPL - clocking 156.22 km/h against Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the last edition.