CRICKET

Big blow for BCCI as ICC eyes backup venues for Champions Trophy 2029, World Cup 2031 amid India-Pakistan, Bangladesh rift

The BCCI faces fresh uncertainty after the ICC reportedly explored backup venue options for the Champions Trophy 2029 and World Cup 2031. Rising tensions involving Pakistan and Bangladesh have prompted contingency discussions, putting India’s hosting plans under renewed scrutiny.

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Feb 18, 2026, 04:04 PM IST

The International Cricket Council (ICC) is considering relocating significant cricket events from India due to escalating tensions involving India, Pakistan, and Bangladesh. A report from the Age suggests that the ICC may move the Champions Trophy 2029 and the 2031 World Cup to a neutral location, with Australia being a potential alternative host. This decision stems from the recent strains in relations between India and its neighboring countries.

Recently, the relationship between India and Bangladesh reached a new low when Bangladesh declined to participate in the T20 World Cup matches in India, leading to Scotland stepping in as a replacement. In response, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) threatened to boycott their T20 World Cup match against India in solidarity with Bangladesh; however, they later reversed their stance after the ICC assured that no penalties would be imposed on Bangladesh and that an ICC event would take place between 2028 and 2031.

Additionally, Pakistan does not play its matches in India, with their games scheduled in nearby countries. Following India's refusal to host the ICC Champions Trophy in 2025 in Pakistan, the BCCI and PCB came to an agreement that all India vs Pakistan matches in ICC events would occur at a neutral venue. This arrangement presents numerous logistical challenges for both boards and broadcasters.

India is set to host the 2029 Champions Trophy, and the ICC is reportedly concerned that Bangladesh might refuse to play matches in India. The 2031 World Cup is planned to be co-hosted by India and Bangladesh, which could lead to a complicated situation if the teams decline to compete in each other's nations. Since the ODI World Cup 2023, every tournament held in the subcontinent has been marred by controversies, diverting attention from cricket to political issues and creating a rather unpleasant atmosphere.

Although the concerns are valid, it is almost unfeasible to separate Indian cricket fans from significant events such as a World Cup. With one of the largest fan bases in the world, moving the tournament abroad would lead to considerable losses, which the BCCI will refuse to tolerate under any circumstances.

