Big blow for Australia! Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood miss out again as unchanged squad named for 2nd Ashes Test in Brisbane

FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

'Do din mein match khelna hai': Virat Kohli clutches his ribs as he bursts into laughter at Kapil Dev impression - Watch

Russia's Putin to visit India next week: S-400, enhanced energy cooperation to dominate talks; know what's on agenda

Hong Kong blaze: Fire alarms fail during Wang Fuk Court inferno, residents say...

'I wish I had done five or ten more films with him': Jaideep Ahlawat remembers Dharmendra, shares his experience of working with superstar in Ikkis

Meet Samyuktha Shanmughanathan, wife of ex-CSK star, daughter-in-law of 1983 World Cup-winning legend, started as engineer, now known for...

When Helen was thrown out of her own house by..., Dilip Kumar asked THIS underworld don to help Salman Khan's stepmother, he was..

'Get back our winners': Nita Ambani's BIG strategy behind Mumbai Indians Women's bold moves at WPL 2026 auction

Who is Anirudha Srikkanth? MS Dhoni's ex-teammate, son of 1983 World Cup winner marries actor-model Samyuktha Shanmuganathan

WATCH: 5 stranded mid-air in sky dining restaurant near Munnar in Kerala, rescue ops underway

Meet Ashna Mehta, Shloka Mehta’s cousin who designed 'AKPV' charms for Nita Ambani's Hermes bag

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
'Do din mein match khelna hai': Virat Kohli clutches his ribs as he bursts into laughter at Kapil Dev impression - Watch

'Do din mein match khelna hai': Virat Kohli clutches his ribs as he bursts into

Russia's Putin to visit India next week: S-400, enhanced energy cooperation to dominate talks; know what's on agenda

Russia's Putin to visit India next week: S-400, enhanced energy cooperation

Hong Kong blaze: Fire alarms fail during Wang Fuk Court inferno, residents say...

Hong Kong blaze: Fire alarms fail during Wang Fuk inferno, residents say...

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Gal Gadot to Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu: Miss Universe Stars Who Conquered the Screen

Gal Gadot to Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu: Miss Universe Stars Who Conquered the Screen

Inside Diana Penty’s 100-Year-Old Heritage House: Look at 39-year-old actress’ palace-like retreat; In Pics

Inside Diana Penty’s 100-Year-Old Heritage House: Look at 39-year-old actress’ p

Imran Khan Family Tree: Meet cricketer-turned-politician's wives, children, former Pakistan PM has net worth of Rs…

Imran Khan Family Tree: Meet cricketer-turned-politician's wives, children, form

HomeCricket

CRICKET

Big blow for Australia! Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood miss out again as unchanged squad named for 2nd Ashes Test in Brisbane

Australia have sparked debate after naming an unchanged squad for the 2nd Ashes Test in Brisbane, with star pacers Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood missing once again. Their continued absence has raised major questions over fitness, selection strategy and Australia’s bowling depth.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Nov 28, 2025, 03:54 PM IST

Big blow for Australia! Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood miss out again as unchanged squad named for 2nd Ashes Test in Brisbane
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Australia staged an impressive comeback to defeat England decisively in the first Ashes Test held in Perth. Despite the absence of their star bowlers, Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Starc delivered an outstanding performance, ensuring the team felt no loss from the formidable duo. As Cummins and Hazlewood resumed training in preparation for the second Test in Brisbane, speculation grew regarding their potential return to the squad for the upcoming match. Nevertheless, Australia chose to support the team that triumphed in the first Test, allowing the seasoned players more time to recover.

With Hazlewood and Cummins sidelined, back-up fast bowler Brendan Doggett is expected to receive another opportunity at the Gabba after impressing on his debut in Perth. He will join left-arm pacer Mitchell Starc and Scott Boland in the bowling lineup.

Concerns also arose regarding opener Usman Khawaja, who was dealing with a back strain and did not bat in the second innings following a mishap while attempting a catch. Despite this, the left-handed batsman has been retained in the squad.

Khawaja's absence led to Travis Head being promoted to open the innings, a chance he seized by scoring a spectacular century. Given Khawaja's recent struggles and Head's remarkable performance, there is a possibility that Australia may opt to exclude Khawaja from the XI, allowing Head to partner with Steve Smith at the top of the order. This adjustment would enable Australia to include all-rounder Beau Webster in the playing XI at the No.6 position. The squad is set to gather in Brisbane on Sunday, November 30.

Hazlewood is currently on the mend from a right hamstring injury sustained during a Sheffield Shield match for New South Wales (NSW). Although he missed the opening Test and was not included in Australia's unchanged squad for the day-night second Test at the Gabba, there are indications that he could make a return later in the series.

This week, Hazlewood has been practicing with a red ball in the nets, which has sparked optimism regarding his comeback later in the series.

"It's coming along slowly. I'll have another bowl today; I just started the other day. Running and everything's going well," he said at SCG on Friday.

Hazlewood also discussed his teammate, fast bowler and Australian captain Pat Cummins, who was training vigorously in preparation for a potential comeback in the Brisbane Test.

"He's been ticking a lot of boxes the last few weeks. I saw him bowl on Tuesday with the pink ball, everything was going pretty good," Hazlewood said.

Australia Squad: Steve Smith (c), Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Brendan Doggett, Cameron Green, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Michael Neser, Mitchell Starc, Jake Weatherald, Beau Webster

Also read| BCCI unhappy with Gautam Gambhir's press conference remarks; failed T20 World Cup could seal his fate

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
'Do din mein match khelna hai': Virat Kohli clutches his ribs as he bursts into laughter at Kapil Dev impression - Watch
'Do din mein match khelna hai': Virat Kohli clutches his ribs as he bursts into
Russia's Putin to visit India next week: S-400, enhanced energy cooperation to dominate talks; know what's on agenda
Russia's Putin to visit India next week: S-400, enhanced energy cooperation
Hong Kong blaze: Fire alarms fail during Wang Fuk Court inferno, residents say...
Hong Kong blaze: Fire alarms fail during Wang Fuk inferno, residents say...
'I wish I had done five or ten more films with him': Jaideep Ahlawat remembers Dharmendra, shares his experience of working with superstar in Ikkis
'I wish I had done five or ten more films': Jaideep Ahlawat remembers Dharmendra
Meet Samyuktha Shanmughanathan, wife of ex-CSK star, daughter-in-law of 1983 World Cup-winning legend, started as engineer, now known for...
Meet Samyuktha Shanmughanathan, wife of ex-CSK star, daughter-in-law of 1983
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Gal Gadot to Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu: Miss Universe Stars Who Conquered the Screen
Gal Gadot to Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu: Miss Universe Stars Who Conquered the Screen
Inside Diana Penty’s 100-Year-Old Heritage House: Look at 39-year-old actress’ palace-like retreat; In Pics
Inside Diana Penty’s 100-Year-Old Heritage House: Look at 39-year-old actress’ p
Imran Khan Family Tree: Meet cricketer-turned-politician's wives, children, former Pakistan PM has net worth of Rs…
Imran Khan Family Tree: Meet cricketer-turned-politician's wives, children, form
5 most expensive players of Women's Premier League 2026
5 most expensive players of Women's Premier League 2026
From Deepti Sharma to Amelia Kerr: Biggest buys of Women's Premiere League 2026 mega auction
From Deepti Sharma to Amelia Kerr: Biggest buys of Women's Premiere League 2026
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement