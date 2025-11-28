Big blow for Australia! Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood miss out again as unchanged squad named for 2nd Ashes Test in Brisbane

Australia have sparked debate after naming an unchanged squad for the 2nd Ashes Test in Brisbane, with star pacers Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood missing once again. Their continued absence has raised major questions over fitness, selection strategy and Australia’s bowling depth.

Australia staged an impressive comeback to defeat England decisively in the first Ashes Test held in Perth. Despite the absence of their star bowlers, Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Starc delivered an outstanding performance, ensuring the team felt no loss from the formidable duo. As Cummins and Hazlewood resumed training in preparation for the second Test in Brisbane, speculation grew regarding their potential return to the squad for the upcoming match. Nevertheless, Australia chose to support the team that triumphed in the first Test, allowing the seasoned players more time to recover.

With Hazlewood and Cummins sidelined, back-up fast bowler Brendan Doggett is expected to receive another opportunity at the Gabba after impressing on his debut in Perth. He will join left-arm pacer Mitchell Starc and Scott Boland in the bowling lineup.

Concerns also arose regarding opener Usman Khawaja, who was dealing with a back strain and did not bat in the second innings following a mishap while attempting a catch. Despite this, the left-handed batsman has been retained in the squad.

Khawaja's absence led to Travis Head being promoted to open the innings, a chance he seized by scoring a spectacular century. Given Khawaja's recent struggles and Head's remarkable performance, there is a possibility that Australia may opt to exclude Khawaja from the XI, allowing Head to partner with Steve Smith at the top of the order. This adjustment would enable Australia to include all-rounder Beau Webster in the playing XI at the No.6 position. The squad is set to gather in Brisbane on Sunday, November 30.

Hazlewood is currently on the mend from a right hamstring injury sustained during a Sheffield Shield match for New South Wales (NSW). Although he missed the opening Test and was not included in Australia's unchanged squad for the day-night second Test at the Gabba, there are indications that he could make a return later in the series.

This week, Hazlewood has been practicing with a red ball in the nets, which has sparked optimism regarding his comeback later in the series.

"It's coming along slowly. I'll have another bowl today; I just started the other day. Running and everything's going well," he said at SCG on Friday.

Hazlewood also discussed his teammate, fast bowler and Australian captain Pat Cummins, who was training vigorously in preparation for a potential comeback in the Brisbane Test.

"He's been ticking a lot of boxes the last few weeks. I saw him bowl on Tuesday with the pink ball, everything was going pretty good," Hazlewood said.

Australia Squad: Steve Smith (c), Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Brendan Doggett, Cameron Green, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Michael Neser, Mitchell Starc, Jake Weatherald, Beau Webster

Also read| BCCI unhappy with Gautam Gambhir's press conference remarks; failed T20 World Cup could seal his fate