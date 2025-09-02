BIG blow: Australian star pacer Mitchell Starc announces retirement from T20Is, to focus on...

Mitchell Starc concludes his T20I career as Australia's second-leading wicket-taker, behind only Adam Zampa. Over a 65-match career starting in 2012 against Pakistan, he took 79 wickets with an economy rate of 7.74. Read here to know where Mitchell Starc will focus next.

Australia's star all-rounder Mitchell Starc has announced his retirement from Twenty20 internationals, aiming to prioritize Australia's Test cricket schedule and his preparation for the 2027 men's ODI World Cup. The 35-year-old, who last played in the T20 format at the recent World Cup in the USA and West Indies, made the decision just months before the next T20 tournament in India and Sri Lanka.

Starc concludes his T20I career as Australia's second-leading wicket-taker, behind only Adam Zampa. Over a 65-match career starting in 2012 against Pakistan, he took 79 wickets with an economy rate of 7.74. He participated in five of the six T20 World Cups, missing only the 2016 edition due to injury, and was a key player in Australia's winning campaign in Dubai in 2021.

"Test cricket is and has always been my highest priority," Starc said. "I have loved every minute of every T20 game I have played for Australia, particularly the 2021 World Cup, not just because we won but because of the incredible group and the fun along the way.

"Looking ahead to an away Indian Test tour, the Ashes and an ODI World Cup in 2027, I feel this is my best way forward to remain fresh, fit and at my best for those campaigns. It also gives the bowling group time to prepare for the T20 World Cup in the matches leading into that tournament."

Australian cricket faces a packed schedule from mid-2026, with minimal breaks for the Test side. The team is set to host Bangladesh, tour South Africa, and play a four-match series in New Zealand. This will be followed by a five-Test tour of India in January 2027. Subsequently, Australia will participate in a one-off 150th-anniversary Test against England at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, leading into an away Ashes series in mid-2027. Later that year, Australia will aim to defend their ODI World Cup title in a tournament hosted across South Africa, Zimbabwe, and Namibia.

Starc's decision to retire from T20Is was announced alongside the selection of Australia's squad for the upcoming three-match T20I series against New Zealand in October. All-rounder Cameron Green will be rested to focus on Sheffield Shield cricket for Western Australia. Additionally, Nathan Ellis has withdrawn from the squad to be present with his wife for the birth of their first child.

What Chairman of selectors George Bailey said on Starc's decision?

Chairman of selectors George Bailey said on Starc's decision, "Mitch should be incredibly proud of his T20 career for Australia. He was an integral member of the 2021 World Cup-winning side and, as across all his cricket, had a great skill for blowing games open with his wicket-taking ability."

"We will acknowledge and celebrate his T20 career at the right time, but pleasingly, he remains focused on continuing to play Test and ODI cricket for as long as possible."