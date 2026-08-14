Big BCCI role for VVS Laxman? Here's how he could end up above Gautam Gambhir and Ajit Agarkar

VVS Laxman could be in line for a major new role at the BCCI that may see him take on greater authority over India head coach Gautam Gambhir and chief selector Ajit Agarkar. Here’s what the proposed change could mean for Indian cricket.

VVS Laxman might be on the brink of taking on a much bigger role in Indian cricket. Right now, he heads the BCCI Centre of Excellence (CoE) in Bengaluru but there’s buzz that the BCCI could soon appoint him as Director of Cricket. If that happens, it’d be part of a larger shake-up set for September. So far, the board hasn’t made anything official.

Why is Laxman suddenly in the spotlight?

Laxman already wears several hats in Indian cricket. At the CoE, he leads programs focused on player development and high performance. He’s hands-on with emerging players, prepping them for the pressures of international cricket, and he’s even helped out with the senior team when called upon. Most recently, he coached a young India squad to a clean sweep against Zimbabwe in a T20 series. That success made folks start wondering if Laxman’s next role will be even bigger.

What would the Director of Cricket actually do?

Honestly, nobody outside the BCCI knows exactly what this new Director of Cricket role will look like. But by all accounts, it’s shaping up to be much broader than what Laxman does now. This position would mean working closely with not just the CoE, but also the senior national team, coaches, selectors—really, all the moving parts of Indian cricket. It’s a role built for long-term planning: finding fresh talent, developing players at every level, and keeping the pipeline strong. Picture Laxman as the bridge connecting all facets of Indian cricket—someone making sure everything stays on track.

Why is Laxman such a strong candidate?

He knows the ins and outs of the player development system, he’s led the CoE, and he’s guided players from rookies to established stars. Add to that his coaching experience and the understanding that comes from playing 134 Tests and 86 ODIs for India, and it’s pretty clear why people see him as the natural pick for this wider responsibility.

What about Ajit Agarkar—does this affect him?

There’s chatter about Ajit Agarkar’s future as chairman of the selection committee, since his current term runs out in September. Some talk says the BCCI might keep him on until mid-2027. Laxman stepping into the Director of Cricket role probably doesn’t change Agarkar’s situation—these are two separate positions, each with their own purpose.

Is Laxman going to replace Gambhir as coach?

Not really. Laxman’s name has popped up in conversations about coaching roles, but the Director of Cricket job is different. Earlier, Laxman actually turned down the head coach job to stick with the Centre of Excellence, leaving Gautam Gambhir to take over as head coach. If Laxman moves into this new position, he’d likely be working alongside Gambhir, not replacing him.

Does Laxman’s CoE experience matter here?

Absolutely. Running the Centre of Excellence has put Laxman right at the heart of Indian cricket’s future, working with seasoned pros and newcomers alike. He understands what the system needs, which is a big plus if he’s going to oversee all of Indian cricket.

A quick look at Laxman’s journey post-retirement

After hanging up his bat, Laxman slowly moved from player to mentor, taking on growing responsibilities in coaching and development. His off-field experience has only deepened his connection to the game. If he steps up as Director of Cricket, it’ll be another major chapter in a cricket journey that’s already covered a lot of ground.

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