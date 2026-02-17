FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Kiran Rao shares health update after being diagnosed with Chikungunya, urges people to take precautions: 'Taking it slow'

Big Bash League set to make its India debut with Chennai venue? Here's what we know so far

Sidharth Malhotra pens heartbreaking tribute after his father Sunil Malhotra passes away: 'I am who I am because of you'

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta launches India's first AI-driven comprehensive education model

Team India's Super 8 opponents in T20I World Cup 2026 revealed: Check match dates and venues

Salim Khan health update: Salman Khan's father is 'stable in ICU but under close observation', says Lilavati Hospital doctor

PM Modi–Emmanuel Macron meet: AI, defence, strategic partnership; India–France strengthens bilateral ties | 10 points

Running the Lowest Race on Earth also known as ‘Dead Sea Marathon’: All you need to know about annual event

Rajpal Yadav breaks silence after interim bail from Tihar Jail, expresses gratitude to entire nation and Bollywood for support: 'Agar mujh pe koi aarop hai...' | Watch viral video

Lab grown dimonds shine down on India but old money prefers the real thing, for now

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Kiran Rao shares health update after being diagnosed with Chikungunya, urges people to take precautions: 'Taking it slow'

Kiran Rao shares health update after being diagnosed with Chikungunya

Big Bash League set to make its India debut with Chennai venue? Here's what we know so far

Big Bash League set to make its India debut with Chennai venue? Know the truth

Sidharth Malhotra pens heartbreaking tribute after his father Sunil Malhotra passes away: 'I am who I am because of you'

Sidharth Malhotra pens emotional tribute after his father Sunil Malhotra dies

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
JEE Main 2026 topper list: Meet Ashi Grewal and other top female performers who scored as high as 99.9 percentile

JEE Main 2026 topper Ashi Grewal & other female performers with 99.9 percentile

JEE Main 2026 topper list: Meet Madhav Viradya, Anay Jain & top 5 students who scored perfect 100 percentile

JEE Main 2026 topper list: Meet Madhav Viradya, Anay Jain & top 5 students who s

Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda wedding: Couple to follow no phone policy; Check wedding date, venue, guest list

Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda wedding: Couple to follow no phone policy

HomeCricket

CRICKET

Big Bash League set to make its India debut with Chennai venue? Here's what we know so far

Australia's popular cricket tournament, the Big Bash League, is reportedly looking to collaborate with the BCCI to organise a match on Indian soil. Know the whole story here.

Latest News

Aseem Sharma

Updated : Feb 17, 2026, 11:41 PM IST

Big Bash League set to make its India debut with Chennai venue? Here's what we know so far
Big Bash League recently concluded its 15th edition
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Big Bash League (BBL), one of the popular cricket leagues in the world, is reportedly looking to organise one match on Indian soil. Yes, you read it right! The Tamil Nadu Cricket Association (TNCA) has received a request to host the first match of the upcoming edition of the BBL in Chennai. Some officials of Cricket Australia recently met TNCA officials to discuss organising a match at the iconic Chepauk Stadium. However, TNCA also clarified that it cannot organise BBL matches without the approval of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

 

Will BBL 2026-27 opener be played in Chennai?

 

As per a report by Cricbuzz, a TNCA official said, ''We have heard their proposal and are fully aware of our jurisdiction. The TNCA has left the matter to the BCCI. We have made it clear to the Australian delegation that without BCCI approval, the plan cannot move forward. The ball is in the BCCI court.

 

If everything falls in line, Indian cricket fans can witness a BBL match in Chennai in December.

 

Why Cricket Australia want BBL match in India?

 

As per a report by SEN Cricket, the Australian cricket board wants to cash in on the commercial footprint of the sport in India ahead of a possible sale of at least two of its eight franchises.

 

Head of Business Operations of Cricket Australia Phil Rigby and Head of Competition Development and Strategy Margot Harley recently travelled to India to assess the feasibility and logistics of hosting an offshore fixture.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Kiran Rao shares health update after being diagnosed with Chikungunya, urges people to take precautions: 'Taking it slow'
Kiran Rao shares health update after being diagnosed with Chikungunya
Big Bash League set to make its India debut with Chennai venue? Here's what we know so far
Big Bash League set to make its India debut with Chennai venue? Know the truth
Sidharth Malhotra pens heartbreaking tribute after his father Sunil Malhotra passes away: 'I am who I am because of you'
Sidharth Malhotra pens emotional tribute after his father Sunil Malhotra dies
Delhi CM Rekha Gupta launches India's first AI-driven comprehensive education model
Delhi CM Rekha Gupta launches India's first AI-driven comprehensive education mo
Team India's Super 8 opponents in T20I World Cup 2026 revealed: Check match dates and venues
India's Super 8 opponents in T20I WC 2026 revealed: Check match dates and venues
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
JEE Main 2026 topper list: Meet Ashi Grewal and other top female performers who scored as high as 99.9 percentile
JEE Main 2026 topper Ashi Grewal & other female performers with 99.9 percentile
JEE Main 2026 topper list: Meet Madhav Viradya, Anay Jain & top 5 students who scored perfect 100 percentile
JEE Main 2026 topper list: Meet Madhav Viradya, Anay Jain & top 5 students who s
Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda wedding: Couple to follow no phone policy; Check wedding date, venue, guest list
Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda wedding: Couple to follow no phone policy
Aamir Khan, Ranveer Singh, Randeep Hooda, R Madhavan: 6 Bollywood actors who transform like chameleons on screen
Aamir, Randeep: 6 Bollywood actors who transform like chameleons on screen
From Mukesh-Anant Ambani's fiery nature to Nita-Isha-Akash Ambani's mysterious trait, know Ambanis' personality types and compatibility
From Mukesh-Anant Ambani's fiery nature to Nita-Isha-Akash Ambani's mysterious
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement