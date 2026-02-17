Big Bash League set to make its India debut with Chennai venue? Here's what we know so far

Australia's popular cricket tournament, the Big Bash League, is reportedly looking to collaborate with the BCCI to organise a match on Indian soil. Know the whole story here.

Big Bash League (BBL), one of the popular cricket leagues in the world, is reportedly looking to organise one match on Indian soil. Yes, you read it right! The Tamil Nadu Cricket Association (TNCA) has received a request to host the first match of the upcoming edition of the BBL in Chennai. Some officials of Cricket Australia recently met TNCA officials to discuss organising a match at the iconic Chepauk Stadium. However, TNCA also clarified that it cannot organise BBL matches without the approval of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

Will BBL 2026-27 opener be played in Chennai?

As per a report by Cricbuzz, a TNCA official said, ''We have heard their proposal and are fully aware of our jurisdiction. The TNCA has left the matter to the BCCI. We have made it clear to the Australian delegation that without BCCI approval, the plan cannot move forward. The ball is in the BCCI court.

If everything falls in line, Indian cricket fans can witness a BBL match in Chennai in December.

Why Cricket Australia want BBL match in India?

As per a report by SEN Cricket, the Australian cricket board wants to cash in on the commercial footprint of the sport in India ahead of a possible sale of at least two of its eight franchises.

Head of Business Operations of Cricket Australia Phil Rigby and Head of Competition Development and Strategy Margot Harley recently travelled to India to assess the feasibility and logistics of hosting an offshore fixture.