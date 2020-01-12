Big Bash League: Marcus Stoinis breaks numerous records after smashing 79-ball 147* against Sydney Sixers
Marcus Stoinis is on fire as he scripted history after slamming his maiden century in Big Bash League (BBL).
Written By
Edited By
Karen Noronha
Source
DNA webdesk
Melbourne Stars’ Stoinis tore apart Sydney Sixers’ bowling line-up and hit 13 boundaries and eight sixes to score 79-ball 147*. He powered Stars to 219/1 in 20 overs.
Soak it up Stoin. That was special #BBL09 pic.twitter.com/pgkj7AUa1W— KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) January 12, 2020
In the process, Stoinis now holds the record for highest individual score in the BBL. He went past D’Arcy Short, who had slammed a 69-ball 122* two years ago. Overall, this is the 13th highest individual score in T20 history.
Highest individual score in BBL:
147*: Marcus Stoinis (Melbourne Stars)
122*: D’Arcy Short (Hobart Hurricanes)
117: Luke Wright (Melbourne Stars)
115: Jake Weatherald (Adelaide Strikers)
114: Ben McDermott (Hobart Hurricanes)
Seeing his exceptional game, Indian Premier League (IPL) team Delhi Capitals quickly posted: “ABSOLUTELY OUTRAGEOUS! @MStoinis finishes with an unbeaten 147 off 79 balls, the highest ever individual score in @BBL history.”
ABSOLUTELY OUTRAGEOUS! @MStoinis finishes with an unbeaten balls, the highest ever individual score in @BBL history #BBL09 #ThisIsNewDelhi #DelhiCapitals— Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) January 12, 2020
Hilton Cartwright, Stoinis’ opening partner, also slammed a half-century but was dismissed by Tom Curran for 59 (40).
Stoinis and Cartwright together rewrote history as they now hold the record for highest-ever partnership (207) for any wicket in the BBL as well. Overall, this is the 14th 200+ partnership in the shortest format.