Big Bash League (BBL): Pakistani pacer Haris Rauf wins hearts for gifting match ball to Indian security guard

Cricket is called gentlemen's game and the player's make sure to stand by it. Showing his love and affection for an Indian security guard is Pakistan’s right-arm pacer Haris Rauf.

Currently featuring in the Australia Big Bash League (BBL) representing Melbourne Stars, the bowler won the heart of netizens after his heartwarming gesture.

The speedster finished with figures of 5/27 from his four overs as the Hurricanes were bowled out for 111 to lose the contest by 52 runs on Sunday.

At the end of the match, Rauf gifted his match ball to an Indian security guard, who became emotional after meeting him.

“I gave today’s match ball to a security guy who is from India. When I came to the ground today I told him I am from Pakistan, he got emotional, he cried and he hugged me,” said Rauf, who was adjudged Man of the Match, after the game ended.

Twitterati soon responded saying "We want Peace not War".

Rauf had replaced injured South Africa pacer Dale Steyn in the Stars side. He is, however, yet to feature in international cricket.

He had caught everyone’s attention riding on a great show in the Pakistan Super League (PSL).