Sydney Thunder vs Sydney Sixers Dream11 Prediction: Best picks for THU vs SIX Big Bash League 2020-21

Derbies are here in the Big Bash League (BBL) 10 and this time it's much more at stake than ever before in Sydney Smash. Sydney Sixers and Sydney Thunder are the top two teams in the current edition of the BBL have looked the only two consistent sides in the 36 games thus far.

While both the Sydney sides started their campaigns with losses, they have come back strongly as both have won six games out of the nine they played. While Sixers top the table with 25 points, Thunder are just behind with two less points.

Thunder's outstanding batting has helped them post and chase big totals with ease, Sixers' spirited last-ball chases in three of their six wins have hekd them in good stead. Now the two teams will be face-to-face with each other at Manuka Oval in Canberra, making a mouthwatering prospect for the viewers.

Wicketkeeper: Sam Billings

Batsmen: Alex Hales, Daniel Hughes, Usman Khawaja, Alex Ross

All-rounders: Daniel Christian, Carlos Brathwaite, Ben Cutting

Bowlers: Jackson Bird, Nathan McAndrew, Tanveer Sangha

THU vs SIX Probable Playing XIs

Sydney Thunder: Usman Khawaja, Alex Hales, Callum Ferguson (c), Sam Billings (wk), Alex Ross, Ben Cutting, Nathan McAndrew, Chris Green, Adam Milne, Brendan Doggett, Tanveer Sangha

Sydney Sixers: Josh Philippe (wk), Jack Edwards, James Vince, Daniel Hughes (c), Jordan Silk, Daniel Christian, Carlos Brathwaite, Steve OKeefe, Jackson Bird, Jake Ball, Lloyd Pope

Sydney Thunder vs Sydney Sixers Match Details

The match begins at 1.45 PM IST and will take place at Manuka Oval in Canberra.

Squads

Sydney Thunder: Usman Khawaja, Alex Hales, Callum Ferguson(c), Alex Ross, Baxter Holt(w), Ben Cutting, Daniel Sams, Chris Green, Nathan McAndrew, Jonathan Cook, Tanveer Sangha, Oliver Davies, Brendan Doggett, Matthew Gilkes, Adam Milne, Arjun Nair, Jason Sangha, Chris Tremain

Sydney Sixers: Josh Philippe (wk), Jack Edwards, James Vince, Daniel Hughes (c), Jordan Silk, Daniel Christian, Carlos Brathwaite, Ben Dwarshuis, Ben Manenti, Jake Ball, Lloyd PopeBench:Hayden Kerr, Gurinder Sandhu, Steve OKeefe, Jackson Bird, Justin Avendano, Nicholas Bertus

