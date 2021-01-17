Sydney Thunder vs Hobart Hurricanes Dream11 Prediction: Best picks for THU vs HUR Big Bash League 2020-21

As the race for Top 5 heats up, a mouthwatering game is in prospect as Sydney Thunder take on Hobart Hurricanes in the Australian capital in the Big Bash League (BBL) 10. While Sydney Thunder had a blip against their namesake Sixers, while the Hurricanes have fallen off the radar after starting their tournament with 5 out of their 7 games.

While the Thunder are on second place with 23 points, Hurricanes are on second last position with 19 points after having lost their last three games against Perth Scorchers, Melbourne Stars and Thunder themselves in their first meeting of the season in BBL 10

With Stars winning their two back-to-back games, the pressure on the teams in the lower half of the table has increased as Sixers are almost through with eight wins in 11 games, while six other teams jossle for the remaining four spots, as the Melbourne Renegades are out of the playoffs race.

Dream11 Prediction – Sydney Thunder vs Hobart Hurricanes – Big Bash League 2020-21

THU vs HUR Dream11 Team: Fantasy cricket predictions and tips for Sydney Thunder vs Hobart Hurricanes

Sydney Thunder vs Hobart Hurricanes My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Ben McDermott

Batsmen: Dawid Malan, Tim David, Alex Hales

All-rounders: D'Arcy Short, Ben Cutting, Daniel Sams

Bowlers: Nathan Ellis, Scott Boland, Nathan McAndrew, Tanveer Sangha

THU vs HUR Probable Playing XIs

Sydney Thunder: Usman Khawaja, Alex Hales, Callum Ferguson (c), Sam Billings (wk), Alex Ross, Ben Cutting, Daniel Sams, Nathan McAndrew, Adam Milne, Jonathan Cook, Tanveer Sangha

Hobart Hurricanes: D'Arcy Short, Will Jacks, Dawid Malan, Peter Handscomb (c), Ben McDermott (wk), Tim David, Mitchell Owen, Nathan Ellis, Scott Boland, Riley Meredith, Sandeep Lamichhane

Sydney Thunder vs Hobart Hurricanes My Dream11 Playing XI

Ben McDermott(vc), Dawid Malan, Tim David, Alex Hales, D'Arcy Short, Ben Cutting, Daniel Sams(c), Nathan Ellis, Scott Boland, Nathan McAndrew, Tanveer Sangha

Sydney Thunder vs Hobart Hurricanes Match Details

The match begins at 1.45 PM IST and will take place at Manuka Oval in Canberra on Monday (January 18).

Squads

Sydney Thunder: Usman Khawaja, Alex Hales, Callum Ferguson(c), Sam Billings(w), Daniel Sams, Ben Cutting, Nathan McAndrew, Adam Milne, Jonathan Cook, Tanveer Sangha, Oliver Davies, Brendan Doggett, Matthew Gilkes, Chris Green, Baxter Holt, Arjun Nair, Jason Sangha, Chris Tremain

Hobart Hurricanes: Ben McDermott(w), D Arcy Short, Dawid Malan, Peter Handscomb(c), Tim David, Mitchell Owen, Nathan Ellis, Scott Boland, Riley Meredith, Sandeep Lamichhane, Will Jacks, David Moody, Wil Parker, Nick Winter, Macalister Wright

