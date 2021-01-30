Sydney Thunder vs Brisbane Heat Dream11 Prediction: Best picks for THU vs HEA Knockout Big Bash League 2020-21

Headlines

Mumbai Diaries Season 2: Mohit Raina races against time to deal with aftermath of floods, release date out

Tovino Thomas-starrer Malayalam film 2018 is India's official entry for Oscars 2024

Unlock amazing deals on Amazon! Best smartphones under Rs 20,000

Akshay Kumar and Pooja Entertainment create sensation with Mission Raniganj Trailer, fans excited

This Bollywood couple has most liked wedding pic, it's not Deepika-Ranveer, Katrina-Vicky or Alia-Ranbir

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Mumbai Diaries Season 2: Mohit Raina races against time to deal with aftermath of floods, release date out

Tovino Thomas-starrer Malayalam film 2018 is India's official entry for Oscars 2024

Unlock amazing deals on Amazon! Best smartphones under Rs 20,000

10 foods and drinks to reduce headache and migraine

Meet cricketers who will captain for the first time in ICC ODI World Cup

Top 10 richest people in India in 2023

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Meet Aamir Bashir, plays Ranveer Singh's father in RRKPK, was denied US visa to shoot Karan Johar's My Name Is Khan

Mouni Roy sets the internet on fire in glittery little black dress, Disha Patani calls her 'super hot'

In pics: Disha Patani raises the temperature in shimmery silver thigh-high slit lehenga at India Couture Week 2023

Legendary actor Waheeda Rehman to be honoured with esteemed Dadasaheb Phalke Award

EP 2: Rohit Sharma | Players To Watch Out For In The Cricket World Cup 2023 | ICC ODI World Cup 2023

Asian Games 2023: India shatters world record, shooters win first gold in 10m air rifle team event

Tovino Thomas-starrer Malayalam film 2018 is India's official entry for Oscars 2024

This Bollywood couple has most liked wedding pic, it's not Deepika-Ranveer, Katrina-Vicky or Alia-Ranbir

'Rula diya': Mukesh Chhabra shares unseen pic of Sushant Singh Rajput having aloo parathas with his late mom, fans react

HomeCricket

Cricket

Sydney Thunder vs Brisbane Heat Dream11 Prediction: Best picks for THU vs HEA Knockout Big Bash League 2020-21

THU vs HEA Dream 11 Team - Check My Dream11 Team, Best Player's list of today's game, Sydney Thunder vs Brisbane Heat Dream 11 Team Player List

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jan 30, 2021, 09:05 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Brisbane Heat beat the Adelaide Strikers comfortably to set up a date with Sydney Thunder, who have been waiting for their opponents in the country's capital. Heat's late upsurge in the Big Bash League (BBL) 10 has seen them not just qualify for the BBL finals but now really challenge the top teams for the silverware.

Heat now face the Thunder, who narrowly missed out on the top-two spot and will start as favourites against the Heat as they have been one of the most consistent teams in the competition. With the likes of Alex Hales, Sam Billings, Ben Cutting, Daniel Sams, Tanveer Sangha, Brendan Doggett, Nathan McAndrew, Thunder has got one of the well-rounded squads.

Dream11 Prediction – Sydney Thunder vs Brisbane Heat – Big Bash League 2020-21

THU vs HEA Dream11 Team: Fantasy cricket predictions and tips for Sydney Thunder vs Brisbane Heat

Sydney Thunder vs Brisbane Heat My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Sam Billings

Batsmen: Alex Hales, Chris Lynn, Alex Ross

All-rounders: Marnus Labuschagne, Daniel Sams, Ben Cutting

Bowlers: Brendan Doggett, Tanveer Sangha, Ben Laughlin, Mitchell Swepson

THU vs HEA Probable Playing XIs

Sydney Thunder: Usman Khawaja, Alex Hales, Callum Ferguson (c), Sam Billings (wk), Alex Ross, Ben Cutting, Daniel Sams, Nathan McAndrew, Chris Green, Brendan Doggett, Tanveer Sangha

Brisbane Heat: Sam Heazlett, Chris Lynn (c), Marnus Labuschagne, Joe Denly, Joe Burns, Jimmy Peirson (wk), Lewis Gregory, Mark Steketee, Mitchell Swepson, Ben Laughlin, Morne Morkel

Sydney Thunder vs Brisbane Heat My Dream11 Playing XI

Alex Hales(c), Chris Lynn, Sam Billings, Alex Ross, Marnus Labuschagne(vc), Daniel Sams, Ben Cutting, Brendan Doggett, Tanveer Sangha, Ben Laughlin, Mitchell Swepson

Sydney Thunder vs Brisbane Heat Match Details

The match begins at 1.45 PM IST and will take place at Manuka Oval in Canberra on Monday, January 31.

Squads

Sydney Thunder: Usman Khawaja, Alex Hales, Callum Ferguson(c), Sam Billings(w), Daniel Sams, Ben Cutting, Nathan McAndrew, Adam Milne, Jonathan Cook, Tanveer Sangha, Oliver Davies, Brendan Doggett, Matthew Gilkes, Chris Green, Baxter Holt, Arjun Nair, Jason Sangha, Chris Tremain

Brisbane Heat: Max Bryant, Chris Lynn(c), Joe Denly, Joe Burns, Lewis Gregory, Jimmy Peirson(w), James Bazley, Jack Wildermuth, Mark Steketee, Xavier Bartlett, Morne Morkel, Ben Laughlin, Lachlan Pfeffer, Tom Cooper, Sam Heazlett, Matthew Kuhnemann, Simon Milenko, Jack Wood

Check Dream11 Prediction/ THU Dream11 Team/ HEA Dream11 Team/ Sydney Thunder Dream11 Team/ Brisbane Heat Dream11 Team/ Dream11 Guru Tips/ Online Cricket Tips and more

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

12th Fail: Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s film trailer to be attached with Fukrey 3 and The Vaccine War

Servosys Revealed: Why BFSI Players Fail in-the-middle during their Digital Transformation?

Bengaluru bandh latest news: What’s open, what’s not; all you need to know

Watch: Huge fire breaks out during Ganpati puja in Pune, BJP chief Nadda evacuated

Tata Motors launches vehicle scrapping facility in Surat, can recycle 15,000 vehicles per year

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Meet Aamir Bashir, plays Ranveer Singh's father in RRKPK, was denied US visa to shoot Karan Johar's My Name Is Khan

Mouni Roy sets the internet on fire in glittery little black dress, Disha Patani calls her 'super hot'

In pics: Disha Patani raises the temperature in shimmery silver thigh-high slit lehenga at India Couture Week 2023

Multi-billionaire, lawyer, to actor: Famous people who dropped out of IIT and made it big in life

Sunny Deol returns to Longewala, site of Border, to promote Gadar 2, arm wrestles BSF jawan, poses with submachine gun

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE