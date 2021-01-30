Sydney Thunder vs Brisbane Heat Dream11 Prediction: Best picks for THU vs HEA Knockout Big Bash League 2020-21

THU vs HEA Dream 11 Team - Check My Dream11 Team, Best Player's list of today's game, Sydney Thunder vs Brisbane Heat Dream 11 Team Player List

Brisbane Heat beat the Adelaide Strikers comfortably to set up a date with Sydney Thunder, who have been waiting for their opponents in the country's capital. Heat's late upsurge in the Big Bash League (BBL) 10 has seen them not just qualify for the BBL finals but now really challenge the top teams for the silverware.

Heat now face the Thunder, who narrowly missed out on the top-two spot and will start as favourites against the Heat as they have been one of the most consistent teams in the competition. With the likes of Alex Hales, Sam Billings, Ben Cutting, Daniel Sams, Tanveer Sangha, Brendan Doggett, Nathan McAndrew, Thunder has got one of the well-rounded squads.

Wicketkeeper: Sam Billings

Batsmen: Alex Hales, Chris Lynn, Alex Ross

All-rounders: Marnus Labuschagne, Daniel Sams, Ben Cutting

Bowlers: Brendan Doggett, Tanveer Sangha, Ben Laughlin, Mitchell Swepson

THU vs HEA Probable Playing XIs

Sydney Thunder: Usman Khawaja, Alex Hales, Callum Ferguson (c), Sam Billings (wk), Alex Ross, Ben Cutting, Daniel Sams, Nathan McAndrew, Chris Green, Brendan Doggett, Tanveer Sangha

Brisbane Heat: Sam Heazlett, Chris Lynn (c), Marnus Labuschagne, Joe Denly, Joe Burns, Jimmy Peirson (wk), Lewis Gregory, Mark Steketee, Mitchell Swepson, Ben Laughlin, Morne Morkel

Sydney Thunder vs Brisbane Heat My Dream11 Playing XI

Alex Hales(c), Chris Lynn, Sam Billings, Alex Ross, Marnus Labuschagne(vc), Daniel Sams, Ben Cutting, Brendan Doggett, Tanveer Sangha, Ben Laughlin, Mitchell Swepson

Sydney Thunder vs Brisbane Heat Match Details

The match begins at 1.45 PM IST and will take place at Manuka Oval in Canberra on Monday, January 31.

Squads

Sydney Thunder: Usman Khawaja, Alex Hales, Callum Ferguson(c), Sam Billings(w), Daniel Sams, Ben Cutting, Nathan McAndrew, Adam Milne, Jonathan Cook, Tanveer Sangha, Oliver Davies, Brendan Doggett, Matthew Gilkes, Chris Green, Baxter Holt, Arjun Nair, Jason Sangha, Chris Tremain

Brisbane Heat: Max Bryant, Chris Lynn(c), Joe Denly, Joe Burns, Lewis Gregory, Jimmy Peirson(w), James Bazley, Jack Wildermuth, Mark Steketee, Xavier Bartlett, Morne Morkel, Ben Laughlin, Lachlan Pfeffer, Tom Cooper, Sam Heazlett, Matthew Kuhnemann, Simon Milenko, Jack Wood

