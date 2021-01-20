Search icon
Adelaide Strikers vs Brisbane Heat Dream11 Prediction: Best picks for STR vs HEA Big Bash League 2020-21

STR vs HEA Dream 11 Team - Check My Dream11 Team, Best Player's list of today's game, Adelaide Strikers vs Brisbane Heat Dream 11 Team Player List

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jan 20, 2021, 11:56 PM IST

Adelaide Strikers vs Brisbane Heat

After the Melbourne Renegades recorded an upset against the Melbourne stars on Wednesday, the table has suddenly become interesting and the Adelaide Strikers game against the Brisbane Heat becoem all the more important as the log-jam in the middle of the points table saw two teams stuck at 24 points and two teams at 23 points in the ongoing Big Bash League (BBL) 10 season.

Brisbane Heat is currently at 6th place with 21 points and Strikers are in the seventh position with 20 points, a win in this game could see one of the two teams jump to third or fourth position in the table.

Dream11 Prediction – Adelaide Strikers vs Brisbane Heat – Big Bash League 2020-21

STR vs HEA Dream11 Team: Fantasy cricket predictions and tips for Adelaide Strikers vs Brisbane Heat 

Adelaide Strikers vs Brisbane Heat My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Alex Carey

Batsmen: Jake Weatherald, Chris Lynn, Phil Salt, Joe Burns

All-rounders: Jack Wildermuth, Lewis Gregory

Bowlers: Morne Morkel, Mark Steketee, Peter Siddle, Wes Agar

STR vs HEA Probable Playing XIs

Adelaide Strikers: Matt Renshaw, Philip Salt, Alex Carey (c & wk), Jonathan Wells, Jake Weatherald , Ryan Gibson, Peter Siddle, Daniel Worrall, Danny Briggs, Wes Agar, Harry Conway

Brisbane Heat: Chris Lynn (c), Max Bryant, Joe Denly, Joe Burns, Jimmy Peirson (wk), Lewis Gregory, Jack Wildermuth, Mark Steketee, Morne Morkel, Matthew Kuhnemann, James Bazley

Adelaide Strikers vs Brisbane Heat My Dream11 Playing XI

Alex Carey, Jake Weatherald, Chris Lynn, Phil Salt, Joe Burns, Jack Wildermuth, Lewis Gregory, Morne Morkel, Mark Steketee, Peter Siddle, Wes Agar

Adelaide Strikers vs Brisbane Heat Match Details

The match begins at 1.45 PM IST and will take place at Adelaide Oval.

Squads

Adelaide Strikers: Alex Carey(w), Philip Salt, Travis Head(c), Matt Renshaw, Jonathan Wells, Jake Weatherald, Ryan Gibson, Cameron Valente, Daniel Worrall, Danny Briggs, Wes Agar, Liam O Connor, Harry Conway, Michael Neser, Harry Nielsen, Spencer Johnson, Liam Scott, Matthew Short, Peter Siddle

Brisbane Heat: Max Bryant, Chris Lynn(c), Joe Denly, Joe Burns, Lewis Gregory, Jimmy Peirson(w), James Bazley, Jack Wildermuth, Mark Steketee, Xavier Bartlett, Morne Morkel, Ben Laughlin, Lachlan Pfeffer, Tom Cooper, Sam Heazlett, Matthew Kuhnemann, Simon Milenko, Jack Wood

DNA Originals
More

