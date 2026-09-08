FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
Pakistan Exposes Itself: AI-generated videos claim to have destroyed 2 S-400s, 32 UAF fighters during Operation Sindoor

Pakistan Exposes Itself: AI-generated videos claim to have destroyed 2 S-400s

Bethlehem Kudumba Unit box office day 18: Nivin Pauly film beats L2 Empuraan to become second highest-grossing Malayalam film

Bethlehem Kudumba Unit becomes second highest-grossing Malayalam film ever

Instagram Video Downloads Are Surging in India: How Users Are Saving Reels and Videos Without an App

Instagram Video Downloads Are Surging in India: How Users Are Saving Reels and V

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Bigg Boss 20: From Mary Kom, Mahhi Vij to Isha Rekhi, Qazi Touqeer, Rhiti Tiwari, Gullu; final confirmed list of contestants

Bigg Boss 20: From Mary, Mahhi to Isha, Qazi, Rhiti; final list of contestants

From Suhana Khan to Rasha Thadani, Ananya Panday: Gen-Z actresses acing modern-day Radha look in Janmashtami

From Suhana to Rasha, Ananya: Gen-Z actresses giving modern-day Radha look

Teacher's Day 2026: From Thalapathy Vijay to Jyothika, 5 popular on-screen gurus from South that became household names

Teacher's Day 2026: From Thalapathy Vijay to Jyothika, 5 popular on-screen gurus

Latest NewsCricket

CRICKET

Big Bash goes private: Check first team set to hit the market

The Big Bash is opening its doors to private money, bringing a big change to Australian domestic premier T20 cricket. Check out which team is set to go on sale first.

Latest News

Aseem Sharma

Updated : Sep 08, 2026, 01:46 PM IST

Big Bash goes private: Check first team set to hit the market
Big Bash opens doors to private investors for the 2027-28 season. (Pic Credits: Instagram/cricketaustralia)
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

After other major T20 leagues, the Big Bash League is now taking a major step towards private ownership, with Cricket Australia approving plans to sell stakes in its clubs. Yes, you read it right! Melbourne Renegades are set to become the first franchise to be offered to private investors, marking a significant change in the commercial structure of Australia's premier T20 tournament.

Cricket Australia approves Big Bash League privatisation

Cricket Australia will invite bids for a 100 percent stake in the Renegades in both BBL and the Women's Big Bash League (WBBL), for the new owners to take charge from the 2027-28 season.

After the Renegades, Cricket Australia plans to consider taking other franchises to market under a 'self-determination' model. This means the decision to go private or not will lie totally with the franchise, with Melbourne Stars, Perth Scorchers and Hobart Hurricanes expected to next bring private investors into their clubs.

What does private ownership mean for BBL?

It is noteworthy that despite the adoption of this privatisation model, Cricket Australia will still retain control over key aspects of the competitions, including international scheduling, player availability, salary caps and media rights.

''Cricket Australia and its State members are united in our commitment to investing in and growing the BBL and WBBL, and to advancing the interests of cricket at every level,'' chairman of Cricket Australia Mike Baird said.

''By opening the door to private investment in the Big Bash Leagues, Cricket Australia is taking a deliberate step to strengthen and secure the long-term future of the game, accelerate growth and ensure we can keep investing in community cricket and grassroots participation, domestic and international pathways and the elite level,'' he added.

Meanwhile, the current season of BBL and WBBL will continue in their existing forms with no changes in ownership, with the women's tournament starting from October 20 and the men's competition commencing from December 12. Interestingly, the first match of BBL 16 between Melbourne Renegades and Perth Scorchers will take place in Chennai.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Pakistan Exposes Itself: AI-generated videos claim to have destroyed 2 S-400s, 32 UAF fighters during Operation Sindoor
Pakistan Exposes Itself: AI-generated videos claim to have destroyed 2 S-400s
Bethlehem Kudumba Unit box office day 18: Nivin Pauly film beats L2 Empuraan to become second highest-grossing Malayalam film
Bethlehem Kudumba Unit becomes second highest-grossing Malayalam film ever
Vishwanath and Sons OTT release date: When and where to watch Suriya-starrer blockbuster film
Vishwanath and Sons OTT release date: When and where to watch Suriya film
Big Bash goes private: Check first team set to hit the market
Big Bash goes private: Check first team set to hit the market
BCCI takes strict action, drops Rohit Yadav from India U19 squad over age fraud, know who are his replacements
BCCI takes strict action, drops Rohit Yadav from India U19 squad over age fraud
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Bigg Boss 20: From Mary Kom, Mahhi Vij to Isha Rekhi, Qazi Touqeer, Rhiti Tiwari, Gullu; final confirmed list of contestants
Bigg Boss 20: From Mary, Mahhi to Isha, Qazi, Rhiti; final list of contestants
From Suhana Khan to Rasha Thadani, Ananya Panday: Gen-Z actresses acing modern-day Radha look in Janmashtami
From Suhana to Rasha, Ananya: Gen-Z actresses giving modern-day Radha look
Teacher's Day 2026: From Thalapathy Vijay to Jyothika, 5 popular on-screen gurus from South that became household names
Teacher's Day 2026: From Thalapathy Vijay to Jyothika, 5 popular on-screen gurus
OTT Releases This Week: Dhamaal 4, Gandhari, DC, Bigg Boss 20; Indian movies, series to watch on Netflix, JioHotstar, ZEE5
OTT Releases This Week: Dhamaal 4, Gandhari, DC, Unmadham, Bigg Boss 20
Shah Rukh Khan in Darr, Akshay Kumar in Haiwaan, Ajay Devgn in Kaal: When Bollywood superstars dared to play villains
SRK in Darr, Akshay Kumar in Haiwaan: When superstars dared to play villains
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement