Big Bash goes private: Check first team set to hit the market

The Big Bash is opening its doors to private money, bringing a big change to Australian domestic premier T20 cricket. Check out which team is set to go on sale first.

After other major T20 leagues, the Big Bash League is now taking a major step towards private ownership, with Cricket Australia approving plans to sell stakes in its clubs. Yes, you read it right! Melbourne Renegades are set to become the first franchise to be offered to private investors, marking a significant change in the commercial structure of Australia's premier T20 tournament.

Cricket Australia approves Big Bash League privatisation

Cricket Australia will invite bids for a 100 percent stake in the Renegades in both BBL and the Women's Big Bash League (WBBL), for the new owners to take charge from the 2027-28 season.

After the Renegades, Cricket Australia plans to consider taking other franchises to market under a 'self-determination' model. This means the decision to go private or not will lie totally with the franchise, with Melbourne Stars, Perth Scorchers and Hobart Hurricanes expected to next bring private investors into their clubs.

What does private ownership mean for BBL?

It is noteworthy that despite the adoption of this privatisation model, Cricket Australia will still retain control over key aspects of the competitions, including international scheduling, player availability, salary caps and media rights.

''Cricket Australia and its State members are united in our commitment to investing in and growing the BBL and WBBL, and to advancing the interests of cricket at every level,'' chairman of Cricket Australia Mike Baird said.

''By opening the door to private investment in the Big Bash Leagues, Cricket Australia is taking a deliberate step to strengthen and secure the long-term future of the game, accelerate growth and ensure we can keep investing in community cricket and grassroots participation, domestic and international pathways and the elite level,'' he added.

Meanwhile, the current season of BBL and WBBL will continue in their existing forms with no changes in ownership, with the women's tournament starting from October 20 and the men's competition commencing from December 12. Interestingly, the first match of BBL 16 between Melbourne Renegades and Perth Scorchers will take place in Chennai.