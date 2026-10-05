Bhuvneshwar Kumar to lead Team India? Veteran pacer gets surprise captaincy call for six-a-side event

After an IPL-winning campaign in 2026, Royal Challengers Bengaluru star pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar is set to embark on a new journey as he is set to lead Team India in an unique tournament. Bhuvi will lead India's 7-member squad, featuring several IPL stars, in the upcoming edition of Hong Kong Sixes.

Veteran pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar is set to lead a 7-member Indian squad for an upcoming cricketing event in Hong Kong. Yes, you read it right! Bhuvi will be leading Team India, comprising star players like Krunal Pandya, Rahul Tewatia, and Nitish Rana, among others. The 36-year-old pacer was part of the IPL-winning squad of Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), as he finished the season with 28 wickets in 16 matches. Despite his massive experience in international and franchise cricket, he has not played for the national side since 2022.

According to a post by Hong Kong Sixes on social media, Bhuvi will be guiding a 7-member squad of Team India, including players from the IPL such as Nitish Rana (Delhi Capitals), Rahul Tripathi (Kolkata Knight Riders), Rahul Tewatia (Gujarat Titans), Shashank Singh (Punjab Kings), Krunal Pandya (RCB) and T Natarajan (Delhi Capitals).

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Notably, Shashank Singh is the only uncapped player in the Team India squad for the Hong Kong Sixes.

What makes the format unique?

The matches in the tournament follow a six-a-side format, which is just half of the traditional cricket games. Each team plays with only six players, meaning each player needs to contribute in multiple ways to their side.

When will Hong Kong Sixes be held?

The high-voltage event will take place from October 30 to November 1, with 12 teams, including eight Test-playing nations and four Associate teams, set to compete in the three-day tournament.

Pakistan will be entering the tournament as defending champions, having won the previous edition by defeating Kuwait in the final. For those unversed, Pakistan is also the most successful side in the event, with six titles to their name. India, meanwhile, have won the tournament once in 2005.