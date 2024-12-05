Defending a total of 160 runs, UP emerged victorious by a narrow margin of 10 runs, thanks to a remarkable hattrick by their skipper in the 17th over of the innings.

Uttar Pradesh captain Bhuvneshwar Kumar showcased exceptional leadership skills as he led his team to victory against Jharkhand in a thrilling Group C clash of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy held at the iconic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Defending a total of 160 runs, UP emerged victorious by a narrow margin of 10 runs, thanks to a remarkable hattrick by their skipper in the 17th over of the innings.

This historic feat marked the first time in Bhuvneshwar Kumar's illustrious career that he achieved a hattrick by dismissing Robin Minz, Bal Krishna, and Vivekanand Tiwari off consecutive deliveries. His exceptional performance also included a maiden 17th over, which completely shifted the momentum of the game in UP's favor, ultimately thwarting Jharkhand's chase of 161 despite Anukul Roy's impressive 91-run innings off just 44 deliveries.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar's stellar performance in this match follows closely on the heels of his recent acquisition by Royal Challengers Bengaluru for a whopping Rs 10.75 crore at the IPL 2025 mega auction. Throughout the tournament, the 34-year-old has been in exceptional form, having claimed nine wickets in seven matches.

In the match itself, Rinku Singh's crucial 45-run contribution propelled UP to a total of 160/8 in their allotted 20 overs after losing the toss. Bal Krishna emerged as the standout bowler for Jharkhand, finishing with figures of 3/27 in four overs. Despite a shaky start, Jharkhand found themselves at 23/3 early on, with Ishan Kishan failing to make an impact. However, Anukul Roy's explosive innings, comprising eight fours and seven sixes, breathed new life into Jharkhand's chase.

With Jharkhand at 116/5 after 16 overs and Roy showing great form with the bat, they seemed to be in a strong position to win the game. However, Bhuvneshwar Kumar had different plans. In a remarkable 17th over, he took three wickets without giving away a single run. This pivotal moment shifted the momentum of the game. Despite Roy's valiant efforts, Jharkhand could only muster a total of 150 runs before being bowled out in the final over.

Also read| IND vs AUS: What happened when India last played Australia in a day-night Test?