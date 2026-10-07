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Bhuvneshwar Kumar returns after 4 years: What changed after Ajit Agarkar’s exit?

Bhuvneshwar Kumar is finally back in India’s T20I squad after nearly four years, but the timing of his comeback has raised questions after Ajit Agarkar’s exit as selector.

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Aseem Sharma

Updated : Oct 07, 2026, 12:38 PM IST

Bhuvneshwar Kumar returns after 4 years: What changed after Ajit Agarkar’s exit?
Bhuvneshwar returns, but the timing raises several questions. (Pic Credits: Instagram)
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Bhuvneshwar Kumar is back in Team India's T20I squad after nearly four years. The 36-year-old last played for India in November 2022 and missed out on being part of the national side despite showcasing stellar performance in the Indian Premier League (IPL). On Tuesday, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced its squad for the upcoming 5-match series against New Zealand, with Shreyas Iyer as captain and Tilak Varma as his deputy.

Meanwhile, Jasprit Bumrah has been rested for the series, and Bhuvi has been brought back into the side after his impressive performance in the last two editions of the IPL.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar returns after four years

Bhuvi last played for India during the 2022 T20I World Cup semi-final against England at the Adelaide Oval. After that game, he has been away from the national setup but has been actively playing domestic and franchise cricket.

Meanwhile, Bhuvneshwar has been in stellar form in the IPL as he picked up 45 wickets across the last two seasons for Royal Challengers Bengaluru. In this year's edition, he scalped 28 wickets in 16 matches and helped his franchise successfully defend the IPL title.

Ajit Agarkar's exit and Bhuvneshwar's comeback

The timing of Bhuvneshwar's recall has also raised eyebrows among many, as it was the first squad announcement after Ajit Agarkar's exit as chief selector. Pragyan Ojha chaired the selection meeting as interim chief selector.

His return has now become the biggest talking point, as he was not made a part of any squad across formats despite performing well in domestic and franchise cricket.

IND vs NZ T20I series

Team India are set to play 5 T20Is against the Blackcaps, starting October 22. The first two matches are scheduled to be played in Christchurch, followed by a game in Wellington. The last two matches will be played in Auckland and Hamilton.

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