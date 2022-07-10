Bhuvneshwar Kumar opens up on his match winning spell against England during 2nd T20I during 2nd T20I

Bhuvneshwar Kumar

Indian pace attack led by Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Jasprit Bumrah feasted on English bowlers and delivered tight bowling performances to help the visitors clinch the T20 series after bundling out England for 121 runs within 17 overs in the second T20I here at Birmingham on Saturday.

England had an extremely disappointing day with the bat. The highly-attacking batting line-up could not live up to its hype again, fizzling out in front of Indian pacers. Indians moved on from their slightly-off batting performance in the first half to bundle out hosts for 121 and capture the series.

Only Moeen Ali (35) and David Willey (33*) could put up some decent scores next to their names. The foundation for this amazing exhibition of bowling was laid by Bhuvneshwar Kumar in the powerplays.

England pacers, led by Richard Gleeson and Chris Jordan, dominated the Indian batters in the second T20I here at Birmingham as Men in Blue posted a competitive 170/8 in their 20 overs, with efforts from captain Rohit Sharma (31) and Ravindra Jadeja (46*) proving extremely valuable for the visitors.

"If it swings, I go for attack only. Batters attack on a flat track. Both matches had swing and I attacked. This increases the chance of getting wickets. When it swings it is tempting. You want to bowl one inswing and then one outswing. But you have to control yourself and focus on one line," said Kumar during a press conference.'

The pacer admitted that he does not know if he is swinging the ball or if conditions are helping, but nonetheless is glad that the ball is swinging. "I was surprised that ball was swinging for a long time, especially in T20I cricket and there is a bit of bounce on the wicket," he added.

Kumar revealed that negative thoughts did not cross his mind while dealing with injuries. On whether he is looking forward to playing Test cricket, the pacer said, "Honestly I am not thinking about anything at the moment. Of course, I would not say a 'no' when I get opportunities in Tests.

Whatever opportunities I get I try to do well."He said that he is not surprised that his side has clinched the series 2-0 and admitted that it would be great if India is able to hand over a 3-0 series defeat to England in their country.