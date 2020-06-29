Bhuvneshwar Kumar lauds 'legend' MS Dhoni and 'GOAT' Virat Kohli

Team India cricketer Bhuvneshawar Kumar has lauded teammates, MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli.

The Indian pacer recently conducted a Q&A with his fans over on Instagram, where he answered numerous enquires over a wide range of topics.

When asked to share his thoughts on the veteran wicket-keeper batsman, who successfully guided India to all major ICC trophies in his cabinet, Bhuvneshwar labelled him as a legend and said that Dhoni is an even better person.

"Legend and even a better human being," Bhuvneshwar wrote about Dhoni.

When asked to describe the Team India skipper Virat Kohli in one word, 'Bhuvi' called him a GOAT (Greatest Of All Time).

The speedster was also quizzed about who's his favourite footballer better Messi and Ronaldo, to which Bhuvneshwar picked Argentina and Barcelona forward Lionel Messi.

The coronavirus outbreak brought most sports activities to a halt with players practising social distancing and self-isolation during the pandemic.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) and the governments all around are urging people to stay at home.